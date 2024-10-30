Explore new possibilities at Emory’s AI Health symposium

Oct. 30, 2024

Woman at AI health symposium

Register for Emory’s AI Health symposium to explore how artificial intelligence and machine learning can revolutionize health care.

Returning for its second year, Emory’s Empathetic AI for Health Institute will host its AI Health symposium on November 12 and 13, 2024. The event will bring together top experts, researchers, and health care professionals to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning on health care. 

Info board at symposium

Building on the success of the inaugural event, this year’s symposium will cover topics such as multimodal AI, clinical implementation, and generative AI. Attendees can expect engaging discussions from leading experts on AI’s use in analyzing medical data, the ethical implications of AI, and its potential to address global health issues.

“Our goal with this year’s symposium is to provide clinicians and researchers with a unique opportunity to hear firsthand how AI and machine learning are not just transforming how we diagnose and treat diseases, but are also reshaping disease prevention and patient care,” said Anant Madabhushi, PhD, executive director of the Emory Empathetic AI for Health Institute. “We want attendees to leave with new ideas, connections, and a deeper understanding of AI’s real-world potential to improve patient care and health equity.”

Don’t miss this chance to learn, network, and be part of shaping the future of AI in medicine. View the agenda and register today to secure your spot.


Event Details:

Date & Time:

  • Tuesday, November 12 | 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 13 | 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location:

  • Emory University Health Sciences Research Building I (HSRBI) Auditorium & Café | 1760 Haygood Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30322

