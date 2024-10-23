Check out these arts events in November

This November, enjoy a selection of shows, activities and talks around the Emory campus. With this month's wide variety of programming, now is the perfect time to engage with the arts.

Engage with art history at the Carlos Museum

If you want to get crafty — or are curious about historical art practices — several workshops and studios are open for a hands-on experience. A bronze pouring workshop takes place Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., at the Michael C. Carlos Museum’s loading dock. Advance tickets are required.

Later in the month, on Friday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m., the Carlos’ Student Studio gives students the opportunity to create their own custom fragrance; the event is free to attend for all Emory students.

In addition to hands-on activities, the museum has plenty of exciting and informative events lined up for November. On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., the museum hosts its monthly Relaxed Morning for those who would like to take a quieter tour through the galleries. Sensory-friendly bags are provided and include fidget toys, emotion/needs cards and noise-canceling headphones.

The museum’s Laszlo-Excalibur Lecture takes place Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. The lecture, titled “Epics on Earthenware,” features Nigel Spivey, senior lecturer in Classical Art and Archaeology at the University of Cambridge. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m., the Carlos hosts Felwine Sarr, Senegalese thinker and one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021, for a conversation entitled “Decolonizing Knowledge.” This talk is the first time Sarr speaks in Atlanta, and is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Enjoy the music of Emory ensembles

Throughout the month, the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta (ECMSA) presents multiple concerts.

On Friday, Nov. 1, head to the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta for Bach’s Lunch Series with Ettore Causa on viola and William Ransom on piano. The event is free and begins at noon.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, violist Ettore Causa joins the Vega Quartet for the Emerson Series. The event starts at 8 p.m. in Emerson Concert Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 22, ECMSA presents Danielle Hahn in a piano trio for the Cooke Noontime Series. The event starts at noon in Emerson Concert Hall.

Finally, on Saturday, Nov. 23, Danielle Hahn returns for a Master Class Series. The event is free, with no tickets required, and starts at 1 p.m. in Tharp Rehearsal Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts.

On the Oxford campus, the Oxford College Chamber Ensemble performs Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Marvin McNeill, the concert will be held in Williams Hall Auditorium.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., student musicians in the Emory Chamber Ensembles perform various chamber works for strings, brass, winds, percussion and guitar at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall. No tickets are required for this free event.

Later that day, at 7 p.m., Emory Piano Studies hosts its annual Fall Collaborative Concert at the Performing Arts Studio.

From Nov. 21-23, Emory hosts TangoFest, an academic conference featuring panels, lectures and workshops exploring the South American dance and music tradition. Registration for the conference is required.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m., enjoy an afternoon of Javanese gamelan music, featuring traditional dancer Rianto from Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia. This event, presented by the Emory Javanese Gamelan Ensemble, will be held in Cannon Chapel.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 23, TangoFest culminates in a symphony concert at 8 p.m. with the Emory University Symphony Orchestra, Emory Wind Ensemble and visiting Tango artists Sonia Possetti, Damián Bolotin and Nicolás Enrich. The event will be in Emerson Concert Hall.

Hear world-renowned visiting artists in concert

This month, visiting artists across various disciplines perform on Emory’s campuses. These concerts kick off with Schwartz Artists in Residence PUBLIQuartet performing their “Rhythm Nation” program on Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance are available through the Schwartz Center’s box office.

On Monday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m., music composition faculty Adam Mirza, alongside guests Akiva Zamcheck and Nikola Peković, presents a live, improvised performance, combining elements from voice, electronic and acoustic instruments. This event is held at the Performing Arts Studio and is free to attend. A few days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m., Peković plays in a Serbian folk fusion performance alongside Bojana Peković in the Performing Arts Studio.

At Oxford College, duo Dana & Kyle present a performance of Irish music on the fiddle and guitar. The program presents stories of environmental fragility through Irish music and evocative imagery, and takes place Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Williams Hall.

On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m., organist Jack Mitchener performs at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall as a part of the 2024 American Bach Society Conference. This event is free, no tickets are required.

Catch a free movie

The Emory Cinematheque continues its fall Southern Gothic series every Wednesday evening in November, screening “O Brother, Where Art Thou” on Nov. 6, “Winter’s Bone" on Nov. 13 and “Beasts of the Southern Wild” on Nov. 20. All screenings are free and take place in White Hall, Room 208, at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Emory Center for Ethics presents a screening of “Family Tree,” as a part of the Ethics at the Movies series. The film screening begins at 7 p.m. in White Hall, Room 207. The documentary explores sustainable forestry in North Carolina through the stories of two Black families fighting to preserve their land and legacy. The event is free to attend, but an RSVP is required.

Feel inspired by dance and theater performances

Theater group Out of Hand performs the one-act play “Class Dismissed” by Paris Crayton III at Oxford College’s Tarbutton Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The play focuses on a dedicated teacher who is reprimanded for an intentionally inclusive choice and delves into the personal and societal consequences of divisive laws. The performance is free and no tickets are required.

The Emory Dance Company performs its annual Fall Concert program, featuring works performed by students and choreographed by Emory Dance faculty members and guest artists. The program runs Nov. 21-23, with performances at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are on sale now.

Theater Emory continues its fall programming with the experimental and improvisational work “The Other Shore,” by Gao Xinjian Nov. 21-24. The performance follows the journey of one central character who is continually harassed and pressured by the masses to conform. The performances will be held in the Mary Gray Munroe Theater, and multiple times are available. Tickets can be purchased through the Schwartz Center Box Office and Emory students can reserve tickets for free.