New meditation room offers students, faculty and staff a chance to recharge

Emory University’s economics department has opened a new meditation room, providing students, faculty and staff a space to reflect and recharge. Located on the third floor of the Rich Memorial Building, the meditation room is part of Emory’s ongoing student flourishing efforts.

The economics department has been expanding with new curricula, programs and educational content which are greatly beneficial to students, but also bring on new stressors. Finding a good balance between education and mental and emotional health is vital to student success.

“While helping students with overall well-being is a task with significant scope, we believe this initiative signals to students that self-reflection, mindfulness and meditation can contribute to a fuller experience at all stages of professional development,” says Hashem Dezhbakhsh, Goodrich C. White Professor and department chair of economics at Emory.

The meditation room officially opened on Wednesday, Oct. 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Emory College of Arts and Sciences Dean Barbara Krauthamer.

Faculty, staff and students in attendance took a first look into the space, which features a reclining chair, small lamp, meditation stool and a light and sound emitter. A blue-colored sky and cloud projection on the ceiling enhances the calming ambience. The room can be reserved in 30-minute blocks on Calendly.

Inspired by the positive effect that similar spaces have had at tech companies, the mediation room is part of the department’s efforts to acknowledge the growing awareness of mental health in academic settings.

“Within the past few years, mental health has been an issue that a lot of organizations and people are trying to address,” says 4+1 program coordinator, Natalie Jones. “We thought it would be nice to give a space for people to take a breather.”

Dezhbakhsh emphasizes that the room would help bridge the gap between overall well-being and academic/professional development. “The economics meditation room is created to achieve this important goal,” he says.