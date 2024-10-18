Laney Graduate School adds multidisciplinary Environmental Sciences and Society PhD program

In a world where the stakes for the environment and society have never been higher, the need for innovative interdisciplinary research is crucial. The James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies (LGS) is rising to meet this need with a pioneering new PhD program in Environmental Sciences and Society.

The first of its kind at Emory University, this groundbreaking PhD program was designed for environmental researchers interested in studying the interdisciplinary aspects of complex societal challenges in a rapidly changing world. Applications for the four- to five-year program opened in September and will close Dec. 1, 2024, with the inaugural cohort beginning in the fall 2025 semester.

“Environmental Sciences and Society will integrate the social and natural sciences to prepare graduates for broader career options by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, experience and community-engaged research opportunities necessary to help solve the world’s most significant environmental and sustainability challenges,” says Eri Saikawa, Winship distinguished research professor of environmental sciences. Saikawa led the development of the new LGS program with strong input from faculty across multiple disciplines.

The Environmental Sciences and Society PhD program is looking for out-of-the-box thinkers interested in the multidisciplinary components of environmental issues, such as mitigating and adapting to climate change, mitigating environmentally mediated diseases and transforming urban development and agriculture with sustainability and justice at the core.

Applicants with bachelor’s or master’s degrees in environmental science, biology, chemistry, physics, geography, economics, engineering, political science, anthropology, public policy or other related disciplines are welcome to apply.

One of the unique aspects of Emory is its rich pool of faculty members who work in interdisciplinary fields. Fifty faculty members across 24 departments with expertise in environmental, physical, chemical, biological, social and behavioral sciences; humanities; public health; law; nursing; and business will participate in the Environmental Sciences and Society program.

Students accepted into the cohort may identify up to three faculty members with whom they are interested in working, allowing them to receive tailored mentorship and guidance. This personalized support will enable professors to help the doctoral students build on their ideas and synthesize the information in the coursework.

“This PhD program will build on existing and emerging synergies among Emory faculty and a network of government, NGO and private sector partners to enhance student learning and provide opportunities for actionable research,” says Saikawa.

Additionally, it echoes Emory’s vision of “positive transformation in the world through teaching, research, scholarship, health care, and social action.” Through co-mentoring and experiential cross-training, alumni of this program will be trained to lead efforts to address environmental issues and their associated complex challenges for a growing global population.