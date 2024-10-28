Emory Homecoming 2024 highlights the heart and soul of community

During a bright and sunny week, Emory students, alumni, faculty and staff celebrated Homecoming, which featured a full lineup of events including concerts, lectures, food and other activities.

Student-centric events had the theme of “Swooplanta,” celebrating the rich cultural significance and prominent landmarks of Atlanta, connecting Emory students to the past, present and future of the city.

The annual Homecoming Parade kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 26, along with the food and music festival, a 5K and more.

Photos by Becky Stein Photography.