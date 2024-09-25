Emory nursing school receives $1.6 million grant to study dementia care disparities in nursing homes

The National Institute on Aging has awarded a $1.6 million, four-year R01 grant to the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing to investigate the role of Alzheimer’s Special Care Units in reducing racial and ethnic disparities in dementia care within nursing homes.

Grant director and associate professor Huiwen Xu, PhD, MHA, says that despite the benefits of Special Care Units in improving health outcomes and the quality of life for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, these units are available to only 14% of nursing homes nationwide. Moreover, access to Special Care Units is limited for Black and Hispanic residents.

With the new grant, Xu and his research team will explore the underlying causes of these disparities by analyzing national resident and facility data and examine Special Care Units access as a critical pathway to addressing racial and ethnic disparities in dementia-related outcomes.

“This grant highlights the School of Nursing’s commitment to advancing health equity and improving care for vulnerable populations,” adds Xu. “Our research findings have the potential to shape future policy decisions — ensuring all individuals with dementia, regardless of race or ethnicity, receive the high-quality care they deserve.”

Other collaborators working on the grant include James S. Goodwin, MD, who served as Xu’s Pepper Scholars Program mentor, Yong-Fang Kuo, PhD, Shuang Li, PhD, and Monique R. Pappadis, MEd, PhD, FACRM, from the University of Texas Medical Branch as well as John R. Bowblis, PhD, from Miami University.

This research is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under award number R01AG087296. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

