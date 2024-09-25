Hurricane Helene update for the Emory community

Sept. 25, 2024

Emory University is actively monitoring Hurricane Helene and the potential for heavy rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes that could impact Emory’s campuses.

As appropriate, updates will be posted to Emory's website and shared through email, social media and the university’s severe weather line (404-727-1234). 

If necessary, the university’s emergency notification system will send out alerts. If you do not already have the Emory Safe app, we strongly encourage you to download it. The app also provides a library of safety information and tips.

General information on weather preparedness and safety can be found on Emory's Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) website.

