Research Roundup: Recent grants and publications from Emory faculty and staff

Grants

School of Medicine faculty Daniel Harper receives grant to study fibromyalgia patients

Emory professor Daniel Harper has received a New Innovator Award from the National Institutes of Health through the Helping End Addiction Long-Term (HEAL) Initiative. The three-year, $2.3 million grant will used to develop a new method to study the sensitivity of nociceptors, nerve cells that detect potentially harmful stimuli and trigger pain responses in the brain, in patients with fibromyalgia, a long-lasting muscle disorder that causes pain throughout the body along with fatigue and sleep issues.

Harper, an assistant professor of anesthesiology in the School of Medicine, also received a one-year, $600,000 grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research to use the same method to study pain mechanisms in patients with temporomandibular disorder pain. This grant will function as the first year of a longer R01 to continue the same research.

Anna Newton-Levinson wins grant to study consequences of abortion restrictions

Anna Newton-Levinson, assistant professor of gynecology and obstetrics in the School of Medicine, has received an NIH grant to measure and assess the consequences of state abortion restrictions on pregnancyloss management practices and outcomes. The grant also aims to understand the impact of abortion restrictions on other pregnancy care, as well as its effect on existing racial and socio-economic care disparities.The grant will also be used to provide new tools for improved surveillance of pregnancy loss and management practices. The findings will fill knowledge gaps and provide critical insights that may guide future organizational and state policy.

Rahman Lab awarded NIH grant to establish a new HIV research program

Sheikh Rahman, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine in the School of Medicine, has won a NIH R21 Award of $728,000 to use integrative models to investigate HIV pathogenesis and cure strategies. This award marks a major milestone for the Rahman Lab, which just celebrated its first anniversary.

The R21 Award is intended to support exploratory research for a project still in its early conceptual stages of development. Rahman’s team will use the grant to support ongoing search for innovative avenues to combat HIV. The team will use integrative in vitro organoid and in-vivo model systems to better understand determinants of anti-viral immunity and latent reservoir establishment mechanisms, the two most crucial bottlenecks impeding success in finding HIV cure.

BrightFocus Foundation grant to support nursing research on Alzheimer's disease risk, immune function

The BrightFocus Foundation has awarded its Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program Grant to assistant professor Brittany Butts and associate professor Whitney Wharton in the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. This grant will support their research project, “Peripheral markers of Alzheimer’s disease risk and immune function in middle-aged adults with heart failure.”

Heart failure affects millions of individuals worldwide, and evidence suggests a potential link between heart failure and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease later in life. However, the underlying mechanisms connecting these conditions remain poorly understood. Butts and Wharton will study middle-aged adults with heart failure, investigating the relationships among cognitive function, biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease risk, immune cell regulation and the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone function, the scientific term for hormones that regulates blood pressure, blood volume and electrolyte balance.

Nursing grant to study use of data science in intimate partner violence prevention

School of Nursing assistant professors Sangmi Kim and Ran Xiao have received an R25 grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research to address intimate partner violence among pregnant and postpartum women, a critical public health issue that disproportionately affects underrepresented and vulnerable populations. Kim and Xiao will develop a specialized short course to train researchers in big data analytics and digital health technologies. These skills are essential to better measure and predict intimate partner violence and develop accessible, trauma-informed digital interventions for survivors.

Nursing grant will expand sleep education for children with autism

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation has awarded its Strategic Research Grant for “Bringing Sleep Education for Children with Autism into Communities: A Dissemination and Implementation Project” to Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing assistant professor Susan Brasher.

Brasher and Beth Malow, director of the sleep division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, previously received support from the Academy to train community therapists in partnership with academic sleep experts to carry out parent-based sleep education for children with autism spectrum disorder. Their new project aims at dissemination and implementation, extending their therapist training program to make sleep education accessible to families that encounter racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and geographic disparities.

Nursing research to study online exercise impact on disadvantaged gynecologic cancer survivors

School of Nursing assistant professor Zahra A. Barandouzi has been awarded a research grant from The Rockefeller University Heilbrunn Family Center. The grant will support Barandouzi’s research pilot project, “Feasibility and Acceptability of an Individualized Online Home-based Exercise Program on Psychoneurological Symptoms in Disadvantaged Gynecologic Cancer Survivors: A Pilot Study.”

Survivors of gynecologic cancer, affecting the female reproductive system, often experience severe psychoneurological symptoms that significantly impact their quality of life. Despite the recognized benefits of physical activity in reducing symptom burden, gynecologic cancer survivors, especially those with low socioeconomic status, often struggle to meet recommended physical activity guidelines. Barandouzi’s pilot study aims to assess the feasibility and acceptability of an individualized online home-based exercise program designed to reduce symptom burden in survivors with low socioeconomic status.

Research Publications

New imaging tool uses cardiac CT scans to detect liver fat, streamlining disease detection

A new study by Emory researchers introduces a method to measure liver fat using cardiac CT scans. Liver fat buildup, linked to obesity and diabetes, has serious implications for liver function and overall health. Detecting it usually requires specialized scans, but this study shows that an Emory-developed AI imaging tool called Quantification of Liver Fat fraction on cardiac CT (QuLF-CT) can estimate liver fat accurately from existing cardiac CT scans, making it a promising alternative to more invasive or expensive liver-specific tests.

The study, published in "JACC: Advances," was led by Gourav Modanwal, a visiting fellow in the Emory School of Medicine, Rohan Dhamdhere, a doctoral student in the School of Medicine along with Anant Madabhushi, director of the Emory Empathetic AI for Health Institute. The investigators say this approach could streamline the diagnostic process, letting doctors assess both heart and liver health in one procedure and improving early detection of liver disease without additional tests. This method is particularly useful for patients at risk of liver disease, such as those with heart conditions.

Community Health Worker-Led DREAM Intervention Helps South Asian Immigrants Gain Blood Pressure Control

Emory researcher Megha K. Shah was part of a team that recently tested better ways to help South Asian immigrants with type 2 diabetes improve blood pressure control with support from community health workers who share their cultural background. Community health workers share race, ethnicity, language and life experiences with the people they serve and improve care access through culturally appropriate health education and informal guidance.

Shah, associate professor of family and preventive medicine in the School of Medicine, joined researchers from NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine in a 6-month trial that assigned 190 first generation South Asian immigrants in Atlanta with type 2 diabetes and uncontrolled blood pressure to different groups. The first group received monthly virtual health education interventions; the control group didn’t. At the end of the test, the first group improved their blood pressure control by 33.7% compared to 16.5% in the control group. South Asians from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, in addition to being the fastest growing ethnic and minority group in Georgia, also have higher co-occurring type 2 diabetes and hypertension diagnoses compared to other racial and ethnic minority groups. The study adds to growing evidence supporting the use of community health workers to provide chronic disease management education to overcome barriers to care in immigrant communities.

SOM faculty studies how low-income individuals access affordable contraceptive services

Anna Newton-Levinson, assistant professor of gynecology and obstetrics in the School of Medicine, published a recent study exploring how low-income individuals in Georgia understand the meaning of affordability in searching for contraceptive services. The study examines how current definitions of affordability,often limited to cost or insurance status, fail to capture the complex reality of individuals' experiences. Through 25 life-history interviews, participants discussed how both individual factors, such as financial status, and health system factors, such as the fluctuating cost of contraceptive methods and visit fees, shaped their care-seeking behaviors.

The findings highlight that affordability is not a static concept but is influenced by both personal circumstances and systemic barriers, leading to inequities in access. The research also uncovered high levels of stigma and shame associated with being uninsured or relying on public insurance, further impacting access to care. The study underscores the need for more comprehensive assessments of affordability that account for the dynamic interplay of individual, health system and structural factors.

How people with low incomes who become pregnant define and prioritize reproductive healthcare

A recent analysis led by Anna Newton-Levinson, assistant professor of gynecology and obstetrics in the School of Medicine, explores how individuals with low incomes who become pregnant define and prioritize quality reproductive health care. The study, based on life history interviews with participants from suburban areas, highlights the critical importance of individual-centered care in sexual and reproductive health. Participants emphasized that quality care goes beyond clinical expertise, encompassing compassion, respect, non-judgmental interactions and a holistic approach that considers the individual's lived experiences.

The study reveals that participants value care that provides information, assures agency in decision-making and fosters trust with providers and staff. It also shows that individuals must often balance their preferences for quality care with affordability. The findings suggest that measures of equitable access to sexual and reproductive health services must include not only financial accessibility but also the quality of provider and staff interactions and the healthcare environment.

New study examines bacterial persistence in urinary tract infections among postmenopausal women

A recent study led by three Emory researchers examined bacterial persistence in urinary tract infections among postmenopausal women, focusing on the efficacy of commonly prescribed antibiotics. The study revealed that bacterial growth persisted in E. coli isolates despite treatment with commonly prescribed antibiotics.

The study was conducted by Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery fellow Ivrose Joseph along with Gina Northington, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics and Cassandra L. Quave, associate professor of dermatology in the School of Medicine. Several of the antibiotics tested, including nitrofurantoin and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, were less effective in preventing the persistence of bacterial colonies. Fosfomycin, one of the antibiotics tested, showed the lowest levels of persister cells. The findings suggest that bacterial persistence may play a critical role in the pathophysiology of recurrence of urinary tract infections in postmenopausal women and that current treatment options may not fully eradicate the infection. This highlights the need for further research to better understand the mechanisms that drive bacterial persistence and develop more targeted treatment options for this vulnerable population.

Study links age acceleration to post traumatic stress in women in southeast Louisiana

A recent study led by Alicia K. Smith, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics in the School of Medicine, explores the association between epigenetic age acceleration and symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in women exposed to community-wide disasters in Southeast Louisiana. The research used data from women affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and various hurricanes in the region. The study, which also involved investigators from the University of Nebraska, Louisiana State and Brown, measured DNA methylation (DNAm), a natural process of change in gene expression, to assess how epigenetic age acceleration, a measure of how biological age is greater than chronological age, is linked to PTSD symptoms.

The study found that Black and American Indian women had significantly higher levels of epigenetic age acceleration and PTSD symptom severity compared to White participants. Additionally, the study found more age acceleration associated with severer PTSD symptoms in subsequent years, even after adjusting for race, smoking and income. These results underscore the need for early interventions and psychoeducation related to trauma responses, particularly in minoritized groups, to mitigate the development and long-term effects of PTSD.

Targeted Immune Intervention and Stopping ART in Model of SIV Infection Leads to Control of Viral Replication and Reservoirs

Emory researchers recently reported a major advance in the fight for a cure for HIV. Their work, published in "Nature Immunology," is the first to show unprecedented control of the replication and decay of viral reservoirs of SIV, the equivalent virus in primates, by combining a stringent model of infection with the interruption of antiretroviral therapy (ART). The success of this immune-based approach follows earlier work in which the team identified the mechanisms of action for PD1 and IL-10, molecules long known to regulate HIV persistence and immune dysfunction. It holds promise for developing better approaches to restore deficient immune systems and bolster immune interventions to improve control of chronic HIV infections.

Emory researchers validate more precise diagnostic criteria for a form of breast cancer

A team of Emory researchers recently validated new and more precise diagnostic criteria for malignant phyllodes tumor, a rare and difficult to treat form of breast cancer. The new criteria are superior to existing World Health Organization (WHO) criteria, with excellent sensitivity, identifying all such tumors with metastatic potential and specificity. The WHO criteria, in contrast, misclassified 30% of phyllodes tumors with metastasis as being borderline phyllodes tumors. The research was led by Xiaoxian Li, professor of pathology in the School of Medicine, along with Neeti Bagadiya, assistant professor of radiology, Toncred Styblo and Cletus Arciero, both professors of surgery and Clara Farley, assistant professor of surgery. Studying a large cohort of 140 malignant phyllodes tumors, the team found the metastatic rate was high, around 35%, suggesting the need for chemotherapy as an option. Tumor size was only marginally associated with metastasis, providing new insights of how to treat patients. Despite this, the researchers warned that malignant phyllodes tumors do not respond well to current chemotherapy. In their studies, patients who received chemo showed poor outcomes.

Goizueta School of Business:

The hidden costs of cultural appropriation

In our interconnected world, cultural borrowing is everywhere. But why do some instances earn applause while others provoke outrage? This question is increasingly crucial for business leaders who must carefully navigate cultural boundaries. In a new study, Abraham Oshotse, assistant professor of organization and management in Goizueta and colleagues examine what happens when high-status individuals such as celebrities or industry leaders, come under fire when crossing cultural boundaries, a process they call cultural tariffing. The study offers four key insights:

Status matters: Cultural boundary-crossing is more likely to generate disapproval if there’s a clear status difference favoring the adopter.

Superficial connections: The less authentic the adopter’s connection to the target culture, the more likely they are to face backlash.

Socioeconomic influence: Higher socioeconomic status within the adopter’s social group increases the likelihood of disapproval.

Value extraction: The more value the adopter gains relative to the culture they’re borrowing from, the higher the disapproval.

Read the full story about the hidden costs of cultural appropriation.

Hiring more nurses generates revenue for hospitals

A study by Diwas KC and Donald Lee, both Goizueta associate professors of information systems, along with recent PhD graduates Hao Ding and Sokol Tushe, challenges the conventional view that nursing expenses in healthcare do not pay their way. Underfunding has led to a severe shortage of trained nurses in the U.S., with estimates suggesting a deficit exceeding one million nurses. This shortage leads to increased wait times, higher rates of postoperative infections, readmissions, and even patient mortality. However, the current reimbursement model views nursing services as a labor expense rather than a revenue generator, leading administrators to minimize staffing to cut costs.

The new research found that increasing a nurse's workload by just one patient slows down service for all patients under that nurse's care by 17%. Conversely, adding nurses during peak shifts can significantly reduce wait times, increase patient throughput, and boost hospital revenue. One additional nurse during peak hours significantly increases capacity, resulting in up to $2.33 million in additional annual revenue. This research underscores the critical role of nurses in both improving patient care and driving financial growth for healthcare providers.

Use of AI in financial reporting

As artificial intelligence (AI) begins to transform many business sectors, including financial reporting and auditing, Goizueta professor Cassandra Estep recently found encouraging evidence of financial managers' willingness to rely on AI-generated information. The new research by Estep, associate professor of accounting, and her collaborators found that when both the company and the auditors utilize AI, managers are more inclined to accept audit adjustments, perceiving them as more accurate and of higher quality. However, while AI enhances efficiency and accuracy, managers still value the human element in decision-making, highlighting a balanced approach to AI integration.

Read the full story on using AI in financial reporting.

Mitigating bias in AI: sharing the burden of bias when it counts most

Goizueta Business School’s Dean Gareth James recently offered a new framework aimed at introducing guard rails and increasing fairness into biased decision making in the AI influence that’s rapidly expanding in high stakes fields like medical diagnoses and bail/sentencing. James and coauthors developed the "Fairness-Adjusted Selective Inference" (FASI), which works to flag specific decisions that would be better handled by a human being in order to avoid systemic bias. Their research reveals that while applying fairness adjustments may slightly reduce overall accuracy, it significantly reduces bias. By flagging biased decisions for human review, FASI offers a promising solution to mitigate AI's impact on protected groups, while maintaining operational effectiveness.

Read the full story about mitigating bias in AI.

Other Research News

Nursing PhD student selected for Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program

John Fuller, a second-year PhD student at the Woodruff School of Nursing, has been selected to participate in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Health Policy Research Scholars program. Designed for doctoral students from historically marginalized backgrounds, the program helps students apply their work to policies that advance equity and health while building a diverse network of leaders who reflect our changing national demographics.

As a member of the newest cohort, Fuller will use community-driven approaches to develop culturally sustainable research and policy interventions to reduce intersectional stigma, strengthen cancer prevention behaviors, and improve psychosocial support resources for Black same-gender-loving people, particularly those living with HIV.

Nursing PhD students receive Ruth L. Kirschstein fellowship

School of Nursing PhD students Hina Raheel and Naziya Noorani have received the Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Institute of Nursing Research, respectively. The Kirschstein fellowship lets promising predoctoral students obtain mentored research training while conducting dissertation research. It is among the most competitive research awards undergoing NIH peer review.

Raheel received the fellowship for a project focusing on the impact of community-based interventions on women’s empowerment in rural Guatemala. This research aims to foster an understanding of how group participation can enhance self-efficacy, household decision-making, social capital, and community mobilization in underserved communities.

Noorani received the fellowship for her research project examining how symptom severity and functional status of patients receiving dialysis influence their healthcare use over time and whether social vulnerability directly or indirectly influences those relationships.

Athena Sherman receives SNRS Early Science Investigator Award

School of Nursing assistant professor Athena Sherman has received the Early Science Investigator Award from the Southern Nursing Research Society. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of an early-career researcher with the potential to develop a sustained research program that enhances nursing science and practice.

Sherman works with LGBTQ+ communities to tackle widespread cisgenderism, heterosexism, and racism through community-based participatory action research. This work focuses on improving health care provision, advocating for sexual and gender-affirming policies and promoting health equity.