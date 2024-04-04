Jane Gatewood named Emory’s new vice provost for global engagement and services

Jane Gatewood, a noted leader of international higher education partnerships and an Emory alum, has been named Emory’s vice provost for global engagement and services. Gatewood, who currently serves as vice provost for global engagement at the University of Rochester, will join Emory on Jan. 1, 2025.

In her new position, Gatewood will oversee the Office of Global Engagement and Services (with the planned renaming of the Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives) and be responsible for advancing the university’s international programming at the institutional level, fostering global partnerships and supporting faculty, staff and students with international education and research opportunities.

“After a highly competitive national search, we are delighted that Jane Gatewood has accepted the position of vice provost for global engagement and services,” says Lanny Liebeskind, senior vice provost for academic affairs, who co-chaired the search committee with Susan Bonifield, senior vice provost for strategic and resource planning. “With her vast experience cultivating and elevating international education, research partnerships and diplomatic relations, clear sense of service and strong relationship-building skills, Jane will contribute significantly to Emory’s mission of global impact and excellence in education and research.”

Gatewood will lead the Global Engagement and Services’ 29-member team, comprising International Student and Scholar Services, the Halle Institute for Global Research, Global Services, Global Safety and Security and Atlanta Global Partnerships. She will work closely with deans and administrators to support their global initiatives and plans, promote faculty-led projects, enhance student engagement through study abroad and recruitment efforts and foster international scholarship and partnerships.

Gatewood, who received her bachelor’s degree from Emory, a master’s from Montana State University and her PhD from the University of Georgia, looks forward to returning to her alma mater to spearhead strategic and data-driven approaches to international collaboration.

“Emory has always felt like a home base for me and a place of intellectual growth and insight,” says Gatewood. “The vision that Emory leaders have for the university and particularly its global engagement is exciting. I look forward to rejoining the Atlanta community and reengaging with the city’s diplomatic corps and robust international community, while working to catalyze and invigorate those connections for Emory and its people.”

As the University of Rochester’s inaugural vice provost for global engagement since 2016, Gatewood led the launch and development of the institution’s Office for Global Engagement, expanding it to include three units with representatives in China, India and Vietnam. She previously was the director of international partnerships at the University of Georgia, where she established a unit dedicated to fostering and expanding global opportunities for teaching, outreach and economic development.

Additionally, Gatewood has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Association of International Education Administrators Board of Directors and the American Council on Education Center for International & Global Engagement Advisory Committee. She has also been recognized with several distinctions, including a Fulbright-Nehru Award and selection as a Presidential Fellow by the Association of International Education Administrators.

“I’m honored to come back to Emory, working with leaders to bolster the university’s international strategy and footprint,” says Gatewood. “I am thrilled to be part of the team and take global engagement for the institution to the next level.”