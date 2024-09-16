Emory Healthcare and Atlanta Falcons launch Falcons Friday Baby Program

Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Falcons are creating lifelong connections with the newest fans born at Emory through the Falcons Friday Baby Program. Starting this NFL season, families welcoming newborns on Fridays at Emory University Midtown Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Decatur Hospital will receive exclusive Falcons baby bundles.

This initiative between the Falcons and Emory Healthcare — the official team health care provider of the Falcons — underscores the Falcons’ and Emory’s commitment to community engagement.

“The Falcons Friday Baby Program embodies the spirit of community and celebration that defines our organization,” says Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of AMB Sports and Entertainment, a business group that includes the Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and more. “We're honored to partner with Emory Healthcare to welcome the newest members of our Falcons family and create unforgettable intergenerational memories.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with the Atlanta Falcons on this heartwarming initiative,” says John P. Horton, MD, division director, general gynecology and obstetrics at Emory Healthcare. “By offering these special baby bundles to families with newborns born on Falcons Fridays, we’re not only celebrating new life but also fostering a sense of community and connection between our health care system and the community we serve.”

The Falcons Friday Baby Program officially launched on Sept. 13, with the first family already receiving their bundle during a special visit from Freddie Falcon and some Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders. Throughout the season, photos and stories from these memorable moments will be featured on the Falcons’ and Emory Healthcare’s website and social media channels.