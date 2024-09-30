Conyers fire update: No immediate threat to Emory campuses

Sept. 30, 2024

5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Emory continues to closely monitor the ongoing situation following a fire at a chemical facility in Conyers. Emory's Environmental Health and Safety Office conducted air quality checks on the Oxford and Atlanta campuses and found no concerns. We remain in contact with local and state officials and will provide updates as needed.



11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Emory University is closely monitoring the fire at a chemical facility in Conyers. There is no immediate threat to the safety and well-being of our campuses. As a precaution, individuals may want to limit their activity outdoors, close any windows and doors, and turn off air conditioning and other ventilation systems. The university remains in contact with local and state officials and will provide any additional guidance as needed.

