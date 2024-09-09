New self-serve coffee bar opens in White Hall

Good news for Emory coffee lovers — there’s a new spot to get your favorite beverage on the Atlanta campus.

Costa Coffee has just launched a 24/7 open storefront on the second floor of White Hall. And Emory is the first college campus in North America to have one.

The machine accepts credit cards or Emory cards for payment and can be used by faculty, staff, students and community members.

By offering both hot and iced customized drinks, the virtual barista means that coffee is available around the clock without requiring staff to be there at all hours. In fact, the cutting-edge machine only needs to be serviced once a week. With end-to-end touchless drink preparation, it also offers dairy milk and dairy-free alternatives.

The new Costa Coffee machine further aligns with Emory’s vision to incorporate innovation to enhance the student and workplace experience. It also exemplifies the long-standing relationship between Emory and The Coca-Cola Company.

Bringing this technology to campus took roughly two years, from initial discussions with Coca-Cola to a team of Emory collaborators. Instrumental in the process were Michael Price from Business Services; the EmoryCard team; Kim Pfeffer and Carl Watson Jr., with Campus Services; Nancy Bayly and Marlon Montgomery from the Office of Information Technology; Chad Sunstein III and Mark Seals from Dining Services; and Dwight Raby with Emory College Facilities.

The storefront will be open all of fall semester, so be sure to check it out.