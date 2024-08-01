Emory nursing school receives $1.3 million grant to recruit, prepare nurse educators

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded a $1.3 million grant to the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing to participate in a program to incentivize careers as nursing school faculty through low-interest loans and loan cancelation.

The Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP) provides low-interest loans to individuals studying to be nurse faculty and cancels 85% of loans in exchange for four years of full-time nurse faculty employment after graduation. Recipients can serve as full-time faculty members, part-time faculty members with a part-time clinical educator/preceptor appointment, or full-time advanced practice registered nurse preceptors in an academic-practice partnership.

Through the grant, Emory School of Nursing doctoral students committed to teaching nursing are eligible to receive up to a $40,000 loan for the 2024-25 academic year, with the option to reapply for subsequent years of study. Students can use the loans for tuition, fees, books, lab expenses and other educational costs.

Emory NFLP project director Kristy Martyn, PhD, RN, CPNP-PC, FAAN, says the Nurse Faculty Loan Program’s goal is to grow the number of nursing educators, which is critical to increasing the nursing workforce.

“Without an adequate number of nursing faculty and mentors, schools are limited in the number of students they can prepare,” says Martyn, who also serves as a professor and the Independence Chair in Nursing at the Emory School of Nursing. “We are committed to being part of a program that optimizes the conditions for graduating more nurse educators and — ultimately — more nurses, which will be key to meeting the nation’s health care needs.”

For more information, email EmoryNFLP@emory.edu or visit nursing.emory.edu/overview/financial-aid-and-scholarships.

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,348,438 with 10% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

As one of the nation's top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master's, No. 3 BSN and No. 6 DNP programs nationwide, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world's health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.