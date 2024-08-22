Houston Healthcare signs Letter of Intent to join Emory Healthcare

WARNER ROBINS AND ATLANTA, GA – Houston Healthcare, a community-based, not-for-profit health system located in Warner Robins, and Emory Healthcare, a comprehensive academic health system located in Atlanta, announced they have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for Houston Healthcare to join Emory Healthcare.

With the execution of the LOI, the parties will enter into a due diligence process to explore the potential affiliation. They expect to sign a definitive agreement and close the transaction in 2025, subject to completion of all necessary regulatory reviews and satisfaction of all closing conditions.

“We are excited about the potential of this new relationship with Houston Healthcare, as it will expand our ability to provide high-quality care and services to communities beyond Atlanta, while broadening our geographic footprint in Georgia,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Both Emory and Houston Healthcare are committed to providing exceptional care and enhanced access to those who need our services and expertise.”

“Houston Healthcare has served its community well for more than 60 years, and we look forward to continuing and strengthening our high-quality, patient-focused service and care through this new affiliation with Emory Healthcare,” says Charles G. Briscoe, FACHE, president and CEO of Houston Healthcare. “We are enthusiastic about the future.”

“Looking toward the future, the Boards of Directors and leadership determined that joining a larger, high-performing hospital was a necessary next step to continue Houston Healthcare’s legacy of quality care while increasing operating efficiencies and growth,” says Ivan Allen, EdD, chair, Houston Healthcare System, Inc.

“I’m very proud of what Houston Healthcare has accomplished and provided for our community as an independent health system since 1960. With Emory Healthcare’s combined expertise and resources, we will be even better able to serve the needs of our patients and community for years to come,” says Tommy Stalnaker, chair, Houston Hospitals, Inc.

Houston Healthcare is a community-based health system headquartered in Warner Robins, GA. Comprised of two hospital campuses with a combined 282 beds plus five outpatient facilities and nine physician practices, Houston Healthcare has been serving Houston County and all of Central Georgia since 1960. The organization provides a full suite of medical services with 2,500 employees and 200 physicians serving more than 300,000 patients annually.

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.