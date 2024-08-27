Emory issues new guidance on open expression ahead of fall semester

As Emory University prepares to enter a new academic year with the start of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 28, it is taking steps to help the university community pursue our academic mission in an environment that is conducive to teaching, learning, research and patient care. On April 29, 2024, President Gregory L. Fenves announced that Emory was launching a review of that month’s events in order to “develop recommendations to improve how we keep our community safe” and that the university anticipated sharing with the community any process improvements to be implemented thereafter. Below Emory is sharing an update on a number of those improvements.

Respect for Open Expression Policy

Prior to the conclusion of the Spring 2024 semester, the University Senate announced that it would form a committee to review and revise Emory’s Respect for Open Expression policy. The University Senate intends to continue working until policy recommendations are formulated and shared. In advance of this revision, Emory has launched a new website at openexpression.emory.edu to provide clear and direct resources to our community regarding the current policy and its limitations. This website includes the following:

An overview of the policy and related Frequently Asked Questions

An outline of the role of Open Expression Observers and a link to request Observers at your event

Links to other relevant university policies and guidelines

This website will be updated with other resources to increase the Emory community’s understanding of and engagement with the policy.

Addendum to the Respect for Open Expression Policy

In addition to enhanced communication to provide clarity around the Respect for Open Expression Policy, Emory is sharing a policy addendum to codify its longstanding practice regarding expression-related activity on campus. This addendum implements viewpoint- and content-neutral limitations on time, place and manner, as follows:

Overnight outdoor camping and overnight outdoor sleeping are prohibited on Emory property.

Encampments are prohibited on Emory property.

Building occupations and/or building takeovers are prohibited.

Protests are prohibited between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.

These restrictions, which have been consistently enforced at Emory for several years, will better enable our community to teach, learn, research and live in a safe environment.