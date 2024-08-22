Emory welcomes 184 new faculty members ahead of the 2024-25 academic year

By Justin Abraham Aug. 22, 2024

Emory’s faculty educate and mentor the next generation of scholars through teaching, research and service.

This year, 184 new faculty will embark on their Emory journeys to pursue ground-breaking research, transformative pedagogy, outstanding patient care and outreach that will enrich and engage the Emory community and beyond.

University leaders gathered with new faculty during their orientation last week to share their excitement and advice ahead of the new academic year. Additionally, new faculty were welcomed to the university and the City of Atlanta with a reception hosted by the Office of the Provost at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, featuring messages from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Emory President Gregory L. Fenves.

City and university leaders welcomed new faculty to Atlanta and Emory

Andre Dickens, Mayor of the City of Atlanta

“Emory is recognized internationally as one of the top universities because of its innovative research and academic programs...I am grateful for Emory’s continued partnership and major impact in Atlanta’s communities. Congratulations on joining this remarkable institution."

Gregory L. Fenves, President

“It is a privilege to be a professor. What other career is there where you have the freedom to think about new ideas? To create knowledge, to ask questions that nobody has asked, or nobody has answered in a way that's satisfactory to you, as a scholar or as a researcher or as a scientist? There's no other job that gives you that freedom, and that is what's special about being a university professor, and that is what's precious about being on the faculty at Emory.”

Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

“Faculty are the heart of Emory University. When people think of a university, they think about your work, your scholarship and your students. Therefore, Emory is organized to support your scholarship, research and teaching.”

Pearl Dowe, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies

"As new faculty, you are joining a community that values your intellectual curiosity, commitment to students and desire to use knowledge to innovate and advance our society. Emory is a supportive and dynamic institution fully invested in seeing your career thrive."


In their own words, here's why a few faculty members chose Emory for the next step on their journey

Jessica Roberts

Acting Professor of Law and Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, School of Law

"My research deals with the legal and ethical implications of emerging health technologies, so Emory was an ideal fit. The School of Law is a center for academic excellence in legal research and education. Additionally, the University is committed to being a thought leader in the AI and machine learning space, which has significant implications for health care and health equity. Finally, Emory offers unparalleled opportunities to collaborate across disciplines, including medicine, public health, philosophy, and computer science."

Joseph Nefcy Cheatle

Assistant Professor of English and Director of the Writing & Communication Center at Oxford College

"I chose Emory because of the excellent caliber, vision, and dedication to education that is apparent in all students, faculty, and staff at the institution. I look forward to working closely with students to develop their reading, writing, and communication skills. I also look forward to helping students cultivate their research abilities while becoming lifelong learners."

Erica Armstrong Dunbar

Acting Professor of African American Studies, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

"There are only a handful of institutions that offer a learning/research/teaching environment that engage and encourage both students and faculty. The deep commitment to undergraduate teaching, interdisciplinarity, and the exciting new PhD program in African American Studies sets Emory apart from other peer institutions. I feel quite fortunate to be one of the newest faculty members and I look forward to exploring and contributing to the vibrant community here at Emory."

Vineet Menachery

Acting Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine

“I have always been familiar with Emory as a biomedical research powerhouse. With the emergence of COVID-19, Emory's reputation was cemented as I collaborated with numerous researchers including my good friend and colleague Dr. Mehul Suthar. Throughout the pandemic, we worked on several projects, publishing papers and asking critical questions relevant to the ongoing pandemic. When the Health Sciences Research Building (HSRB-II) was commissioned, Emory researchers — including Dr. Suthar — recruited me to be part of the infectious disease program and utilize the new, cutting-edge Biosafety Level 3 space. With its reputation for research excellence, numerous collaborators and access to the CDC, Emory was the right fit for my research program. Proximity to my family and my beloved Clemson Tigers also made it an easier decision. I am looking forward to contributing to the great Emory infectious disease research team here through the Department of Pediatrics, the Center for Childhood Infections and Vaccines and the Emory Vaccine Center.”


New Faculty 2024-25

NameTitle
Arash AbazariAssistant Professor of Philosophy
Hector AlvarezAssistant Teaching Professor of Theater and Dance (Theater Studies)
Lina AndonovskaAssistant Professor of Music
Josephine Bou-DagherAssistant Teaching Professor of Biology
Daniela BuccellaActing Professor of Chemistry
Tankut CanAssistant Professor of Physics
Daniel Castro PantojaAssistant Professor of Music
André ChiangAssistant Professor of Music
Hun ChungActing Associate Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
Jasmine ClarkAssistant Teaching Professor of Biology
Shanya CordisAssistant Professor, Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
Luca De LucaAssistant Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
Jacopo Di lorioAssistant Teaching Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
Erica Armstong DunbarActing Professor of African American Studies
Logan EdwardsAssociate Teaching Professor of Human Health
Courtney FreerAssistant Professor of Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies
Irving GohActing Professor of Comparitive Literature
Jillian GrennanAssistant Professor of Economics
Matthew GrennanActing Associate Professor of Economics
Florian GunsiliusAssociate Professor of Economics
Zhichun GuoAssistant Professor of Computer Science
Bettina JuddActing Associate Professor of African American Studies
Joon KimAssistant Professor of Computer Science
Jiang LinAssistant Professor of Physics
Alonso LlosaAssistant Professor of Film and Media
Luis MartinezActing Associate Professor of Political Science
Ronald MendozaActing Associate Professor of Comparitive Literature
Charlie MichaelAssistant Professor of Film and Media
Noe MontezActing Associate Professor of Theater & Dance (Theater Studies)
Johanna Montlouis-GabrielAssistant Professor of French and Italian
Megan MuciokiAssistant Professor of Environmental Sciences
Mehtap OzdemirAssistant Professor of Comparative Literature
André PatrãoAssistant Professor of Art History
Jennifer PorstActing Associate Professor of Film & Media
Geovani RamirezAssistant Professor of English
Stacy-Ann RobinsonActing Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences
Sarah RodriguezActing Associate Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
Michael SchwarzAssistant Professor of Philosophy
Kai ShuAssistant Professor of Computer Science
Julia SmithAssistant Teaching Professor of Chemistry
Ren TanAssistant Teaching Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
Shengpu TangAssistant Professor of Computer Science
Marco TezzeleAssistant Professor of Mathematics
Alexis TodaActing Professor of Economics
Alexander TolbertInstructor/Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
Laura Torres-RodriguezActing Associate Professor of Spanish
Yuki WangAssistant Teaching Professor of Economics
Sam WunderlyAssistant Teaching Professor of Economics
Pinyan ZhuAssistant Professor of Art History
NameTitle
Joseph Nefcy CheatleAssistant Professor of English
Tulay DixonAssistant Teaching Professor of History and Social Sciences
Mary JohnsonAssistant Professor of Humanities
Kelly Murray-StokerAssistant Professor of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
NameTitle
Tucker BalchProfessor in the Practice and Research of Finance
Jake JoAssistant Professor of O&M
Brian LeeAssistant Professor of Finance
Dionne NickersonAssistant Professor of Marketing
NameTitle
David FagundesActing Professor of Law
Chelsea HendersonAssistant Professor of Practice
Kerry QuinnAssistant Professor of Practice
Jessica RobertsActing Professor of Law
Matthew RoessingAssistant Professor of Practice
NameTitle
Benjamin AdamsSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Juwairiya ArshiAssistant Professor of Pathology
Karim AsiSenior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
Zoe AthensAssistant Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Adam BingamanAssistant Professor, Department of Surgery
Gabriela BouSenior Associate, Department of Neurology
Brian BowdenAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Anthony BrauschAssociate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Andrew BreithauptAssistant Professor, Department of Neurology
Justin CarneyAssistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
Katherine ChangSenior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
Chih-Wei ChangAssistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Alexander ChoiSenior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
Davide CinaAssociate, Department of Surgery
Jordan CiuroAssistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology
Vincent CostaAssociate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
Luvy DelfinAssistant Professor of Pathology
Megan DibbernAssistant Professor of Pathology
Jie DingAssistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Munasinghe Sachith Aldakhil DonSenior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
Mark EavesAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Adekemi Egunsola-OppongAssistant Professor, Department of Surgery
Dilek ElbistanAssistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Kari EsbensenAssistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology
Irtiqa FaziliInstructor, Department of Medicine
Lucas Felipe Bastos HortaAssistant Professor of Neurology
Whitney FeltusAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Andrew FischerAssistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
Neha GangasaniSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Flavio Pires GarciaAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Amy GarveySenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Michael GirardActing Associate Professor of Opthamology
Eleza GoldenSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Taylor GoodsteinSenior Associate, Department of Urology
Brannan GriffinAssistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Carl HackerSenior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
Melissa Hamling-SotoSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Hillary HosierAssistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Junjian HuangAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Lauren JutrasSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Jasmine KangAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Divya KishoreSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Kelly KnoltonSenior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
Amita KulshreshthaAssociate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Kelsey LargenAssistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Nealen LaxpatiAssistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery
Scott LeeAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Chrissy LiuAssistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Peter LoreSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Riley LyonsAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Dheeraj MakkarSenior Associate, Department of Orthopaedics
Jasmine MalhotraAssistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine
Sean MaloneySenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Dushyant MannAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Sina MazaheriSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Nihaal MehtaAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Vineet MenacheryActing Associate Professor of Pediatrics
Jacqueline MercadoAssociate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Adam MichalakSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Lauren MillettAssistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
Sananda MoctezumaAssistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Shaikhoon MohammedAssistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Martina MustrophSenior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
Christian MustrophAssistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery
Ted NicolosiSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Taylor OakleySenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Chevonne Parris-SkeeteSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Bogdana PetkoSenior Associate, Department of Neurology
Mario PimentelAssistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology
Jonathan PoggiSenior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
Surbhi RaichandaniAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Robert RenjelAssistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Camilo ReyesAssociate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology
Alexa RobbinsSenior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology
Luis RodriguezSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Ivan RubelAssociate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
Frisbie RyanAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Emily Ryan-MichailidisAssistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine
Maryam SalehiAssistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Carlos SanchezSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Kubra SariciAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Krima ShahAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Kevin ShahbazianSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Luyao ShenInstructor, Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory
Aravind SomasundaramSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Meredith SteuerAssistant Professor, Department of Dermatology
Christina SumnerSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
William SwansonAssistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
Umair SyedSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
John ThompsonAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Ekta TirthaniAssistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Zachary WarrenSenior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
Jacob WilsonAssistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
Chenxi WuSenior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Patrick WursterAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Mung Lin YanAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Kevin YanAssociate, Department of Ophthalmology
Andrew YuSenior Associate, Department of Neurology
Meng ZhangAssistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
NameTitle
Liliana AguayoAssistant Research Professor 
Jane ChungAssociate Professor
Miranda HawksAssistant Clinical Professor
Hyunjung (Gloria) KwakAssistant Professor
Jiaying LuAssistant Research Professor
Nicholas MethenyAssistant Professor 
Emily MrozAssistant Professor
Sharon  WhiteAssistant Clinical Professor 
Huiwen XuActing Associate Professor
NameTitle
Sharia AhmedAssistant Research Professor of Epidemiology
Lindsay CollinAssistant Professor of Epidemiology
Candice HargonsAssociate Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
Longxiang LiAssistant Professor of Environmental Health
Lillian MadrigalAssistant Research Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
Stephen PatrickProfessor of Health Policy and Management
Kaitlin PiperAssistant Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
Kaitlyn StanhopeAssistant Professor of Epidemiology
Aparajita SurAssistant Teaching Professor of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics
Danielle  WallaceAssistant Professor of Environmental Health
Yuke WangAssistant Research Professor of Global Health
NameTitle
Geordan HammondActing Associate Professor of Methodist and Wesleyan Studies
Soren M. HesslerAssistant Professor in the Practice of Leadership and Administration
Jennifer A. QuigleyAssistant Professor of New Testament

