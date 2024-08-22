Emory welcomes 184 new faculty members ahead of the 2024-25 academic year

Emory’s faculty educate and mentor the next generation of scholars through teaching, research and service.

This year, 184 new faculty will embark on their Emory journeys to pursue ground-breaking research, transformative pedagogy, outstanding patient care and outreach that will enrich and engage the Emory community and beyond.

University leaders gathered with new faculty during their orientation last week to share their excitement and advice ahead of the new academic year. Additionally, new faculty were welcomed to the university and the City of Atlanta with a reception hosted by the Office of the Provost at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, featuring messages from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Emory President Gregory L. Fenves.

City and university leaders welcomed new faculty to Atlanta and Emory

Andre Dickens, Mayor of the City of Atlanta

“Emory is recognized internationally as one of the top universities because of its innovative research and academic programs...I am grateful for Emory’s continued partnership and major impact in Atlanta’s communities. Congratulations on joining this remarkable institution."

Gregory L. Fenves, President

“It is a privilege to be a professor. What other career is there where you have the freedom to think about new ideas? To create knowledge, to ask questions that nobody has asked, or nobody has answered in a way that's satisfactory to you, as a scholar or as a researcher or as a scientist? There's no other job that gives you that freedom, and that is what's special about being a university professor, and that is what's precious about being on the faculty at Emory.”

Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

“Faculty are the heart of Emory University. When people think of a university, they think about your work, your scholarship and your students. Therefore, Emory is organized to support your scholarship, research and teaching.”

Pearl Dowe, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies

"As new faculty, you are joining a community that values your intellectual curiosity, commitment to students and desire to use knowledge to innovate and advance our society. Emory is a supportive and dynamic institution fully invested in seeing your career thrive."

In their own words, here's why a few faculty members chose Emory for the next step on their journey

Jessica Roberts Acting Professor of Law and Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, School of Law "My research deals with the legal and ethical implications of emerging health technologies, so Emory was an ideal fit. The School of Law is a center for academic excellence in legal research and education. Additionally, the University is committed to being a thought leader in the AI and machine learning space, which has significant implications for health care and health equity. Finally, Emory offers unparalleled opportunities to collaborate across disciplines, including medicine, public health, philosophy, and computer science."

Joseph Nefcy Cheatle Assistant Professor of English and Director of the Writing & Communication Center at Oxford College "I chose Emory because of the excellent caliber, vision, and dedication to education that is apparent in all students, faculty, and staff at the institution. I look forward to working closely with students to develop their reading, writing, and communication skills. I also look forward to helping students cultivate their research abilities while becoming lifelong learners."

Erica Armstrong Dunbar Acting Professor of African American Studies, Emory College of Arts and Sciences "There are only a handful of institutions that offer a learning/research/teaching environment that engage and encourage both students and faculty. The deep commitment to undergraduate teaching, interdisciplinarity, and the exciting new PhD program in African American Studies sets Emory apart from other peer institutions. I feel quite fortunate to be one of the newest faculty members and I look forward to exploring and contributing to the vibrant community here at Emory."

Vineet Menachery Acting Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine “I have always been familiar with Emory as a biomedical research powerhouse. With the emergence of COVID-19, Emory's reputation was cemented as I collaborated with numerous researchers including my good friend and colleague Dr. Mehul Suthar. Throughout the pandemic, we worked on several projects, publishing papers and asking critical questions relevant to the ongoing pandemic. When the Health Sciences Research Building (HSRB-II) was commissioned, Emory researchers — including Dr. Suthar — recruited me to be part of the infectious disease program and utilize the new, cutting-edge Biosafety Level 3 space. With its reputation for research excellence, numerous collaborators and access to the CDC, Emory was the right fit for my research program. Proximity to my family and my beloved Clemson Tigers also made it an easier decision. I am looking forward to contributing to the great Emory infectious disease research team here through the Department of Pediatrics, the Center for Childhood Infections and Vaccines and the Emory Vaccine Center.”

New Faculty 2024-25