Emory welcomes 184 new faculty members ahead of the 2024-25 academic year

Emory’s faculty educate and mentor the next generation of scholars through teaching, research and service.
This year, 184 new faculty will embark on their Emory journeys to pursue ground-breaking research, transformative pedagogy, outstanding patient care and outreach that will enrich and engage the Emory community and beyond.
University leaders gathered with new faculty during their orientation last week to share their excitement and advice ahead of the new academic year. Additionally, new faculty were welcomed to the university and the City of Atlanta with a reception hosted by the Office of the Provost at the Michael C. Carlos Museum, featuring messages from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Emory President Gregory L. Fenves.
City and university leaders welcomed new faculty to Atlanta and Emory
Andre Dickens, Mayor of the City of Atlanta
“Emory is recognized internationally as one of the top universities because of its innovative research and academic programs...I am grateful for Emory’s continued partnership and major impact in Atlanta’s communities. Congratulations on joining this remarkable institution."
Gregory L. Fenves, President
“It is a privilege to be a professor. What other career is there where you have the freedom to think about new ideas? To create knowledge, to ask questions that nobody has asked, or nobody has answered in a way that's satisfactory to you, as a scholar or as a researcher or as a scientist? There's no other job that gives you that freedom, and that is what's special about being a university professor, and that is what's precious about being on the faculty at Emory.”
Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
“Faculty are the heart of Emory University. When people think of a university, they think about your work, your scholarship and your students. Therefore, Emory is organized to support your scholarship, research and teaching.”
Pearl Dowe, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies
"As new faculty, you are joining a community that values your intellectual curiosity, commitment to students and desire to use knowledge to innovate and advance our society. Emory is a supportive and dynamic institution fully invested in seeing your career thrive."
In their own words, here's why a few faculty members chose Emory for the next step on their journey
New Faculty 2024-25
|Name
|Title
|Arash Abazari
|Assistant Professor of Philosophy
|Hector Alvarez
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Theater and Dance (Theater Studies)
|Lina Andonovska
|Assistant Professor of Music
|Josephine Bou-Dagher
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Biology
|Daniela Buccella
|Acting Professor of Chemistry
|Tankut Can
|Assistant Professor of Physics
|Daniel Castro Pantoja
|Assistant Professor of Music
|André Chiang
|Assistant Professor of Music
|Hun Chung
|Acting Associate Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
|Jasmine Clark
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Biology
|Shanya Cordis
|Assistant Professor, Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
|Luca De Luca
|Assistant Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
|Jacopo Di lorio
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
|Erica Armstong Dunbar
|Acting Professor of African American Studies
|Logan Edwards
|Associate Teaching Professor of Human Health
|Courtney Freer
|Assistant Professor of Middle Eastern and South Asian Studies
|Irving Goh
|Acting Professor of Comparitive Literature
|Jillian Grennan
|Assistant Professor of Economics
|Matthew Grennan
|Acting Associate Professor of Economics
|Florian Gunsilius
|Associate Professor of Economics
|Zhichun Guo
|Assistant Professor of Computer Science
|Bettina Judd
|Acting Associate Professor of African American Studies
|Joon Kim
|Assistant Professor of Computer Science
|Jiang Lin
|Assistant Professor of Physics
|Alonso Llosa
|Assistant Professor of Film and Media
|Luis Martinez
|Acting Associate Professor of Political Science
|Ronald Mendoza
|Acting Associate Professor of Comparitive Literature
|Charlie Michael
|Assistant Professor of Film and Media
|Noe Montez
|Acting Associate Professor of Theater & Dance (Theater Studies)
|Johanna Montlouis-Gabriel
|Assistant Professor of French and Italian
|Megan Mucioki
|Assistant Professor of Environmental Sciences
|Mehtap Ozdemir
|Assistant Professor of Comparative Literature
|André Patrão
|Assistant Professor of Art History
|Jennifer Porst
|Acting Associate Professor of Film & Media
|Geovani Ramirez
|Assistant Professor of English
|Stacy-Ann Robinson
|Acting Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences
|Sarah Rodriguez
|Acting Associate Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
|Michael Schwarz
|Assistant Professor of Philosophy
|Kai Shu
|Assistant Professor of Computer Science
|Julia Smith
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Chemistry
|Ren Tan
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures
|Shengpu Tang
|Assistant Professor of Computer Science
|Marco Tezzele
|Assistant Professor of Mathematics
|Alexis Toda
|Acting Professor of Economics
|Alexander Tolbert
|Instructor/Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods
|Laura Torres-Rodriguez
|Acting Associate Professor of Spanish
|Yuki Wang
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Economics
|Sam Wunderly
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Economics
|Pinyan Zhu
|Assistant Professor of Art History
|Name
|Title
|Joseph Nefcy Cheatle
|Assistant Professor of English
|Tulay Dixon
|Assistant Teaching Professor of History and Social Sciences
|Mary Johnson
|Assistant Professor of Humanities
|Kelly Murray-Stoker
|Assistant Professor of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
|Name
|Title
|Tucker Balch
|Professor in the Practice and Research of Finance
|Jake Jo
|Assistant Professor of O&M
|Brian Lee
|Assistant Professor of Finance
|Dionne Nickerson
|Assistant Professor of Marketing
|Name
|Title
|David Fagundes
|Acting Professor of Law
|Chelsea Henderson
|Assistant Professor of Practice
|Kerry Quinn
|Assistant Professor of Practice
|Jessica Roberts
|Acting Professor of Law
|Matthew Roessing
|Assistant Professor of Practice
|Name
|Title
|Benjamin Adams
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Juwairiya Arshi
|Assistant Professor of Pathology
|Karim Asi
|Senior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
|Zoe Athens
|Assistant Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics
|Adam Bingaman
|Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery
|Gabriela Bou
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurology
|Brian Bowden
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Anthony Brausch
|Associate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Andrew Breithaupt
|Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology
|Justin Carney
|Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
|Katherine Chang
|Senior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
|Chih-Wei Chang
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
|Alexander Choi
|Senior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
|Davide Cina
|Associate, Department of Surgery
|Jordan Ciuro
|Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology
|Vincent Costa
|Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
|Luvy Delfin
|Assistant Professor of Pathology
|Megan Dibbern
|Assistant Professor of Pathology
|Jie Ding
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
|Munasinghe Sachith Aldakhil Don
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
|Mark Eaves
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Adekemi Egunsola-Oppong
|Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery
|Dilek Elbistan
|Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
|Kari Esbensen
|Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology
|Irtiqa Fazili
|Instructor, Department of Medicine
|Lucas Felipe Bastos Horta
|Assistant Professor of Neurology
|Whitney Feltus
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Andrew Fischer
|Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
|Neha Gangasani
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Flavio Pires Garcia
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Amy Garvey
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Michael Girard
|Acting Associate Professor of Opthamology
|Eleza Golden
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Taylor Goodstein
|Senior Associate, Department of Urology
|Brannan Griffin
|Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
|Carl Hacker
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
|Melissa Hamling-Soto
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Hillary Hosier
|Assistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Junjian Huang
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Lauren Jutras
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Jasmine Kang
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Divya Kishore
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Kelly Knolton
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
|Amita Kulshreshtha
|Associate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Kelsey Largen
|Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics
|Nealen Laxpati
|Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery
|Scott Lee
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Chrissy Liu
|Assistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Peter Lore
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Riley Lyons
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Dheeraj Makkar
|Senior Associate, Department of Orthopaedics
|Jasmine Malhotra
|Assistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine
|Sean Maloney
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Dushyant Mann
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Sina Mazaheri
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Nihaal Mehta
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Vineet Menachery
|Acting Associate Professor of Pediatrics
|Jacqueline Mercado
|Associate, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Adam Michalak
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Lauren Millett
|Assistant Professor, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics
|Sananda Moctezuma
|Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
|Shaikhoon Mohammed
|Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
|Martina Mustroph
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
|Christian Mustroph
|Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery
|Ted Nicolosi
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Taylor Oakley
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Chevonne Parris-Skeete
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Bogdana Petko
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurology
|Mario Pimentel
|Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesiology
|Jonathan Poggi
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurosurgery
|Surbhi Raichandani
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Robert Renjel
|Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
|Camilo Reyes
|Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology
|Alexa Robbins
|Senior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology
|Luis Rodriguez
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Ivan Rubel
|Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
|Frisbie Ryan
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Emily Ryan-Michailidis
|Assistant Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine
|Maryam Salehi
|Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
|Carlos Sanchez
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Kubra Sarici
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Krima Shah
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Kevin Shahbazian
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Luyao Shen
|Instructor, Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory
|Aravind Somasundaram
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Meredith Steuer
|Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology
|Christina Sumner
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|William Swanson
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology
|Umair Syed
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|John Thompson
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Ekta Tirthani
|Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
|Zachary Warren
|Senior Associate, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
|Jacob Wilson
|Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedics
|Chenxi Wu
|Senior Associate, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Patrick Wurster
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Mung Lin Yan
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Kevin Yan
|Associate, Department of Ophthalmology
|Andrew Yu
|Senior Associate, Department of Neurology
|Meng Zhang
|Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences
|Name
|Title
|Liliana Aguayo
|Assistant Research Professor
|Jane Chung
|Associate Professor
|Miranda Hawks
|Assistant Clinical Professor
|Hyunjung (Gloria) Kwak
|Assistant Professor
|Jiaying Lu
|Assistant Research Professor
|Nicholas Metheny
|Assistant Professor
|Emily Mroz
|Assistant Professor
|Sharon White
|Assistant Clinical Professor
|Huiwen Xu
|Acting Associate Professor
|Name
|Title
|Sharia Ahmed
|Assistant Research Professor of Epidemiology
|Lindsay Collin
|Assistant Professor of Epidemiology
|Candice Hargons
|Associate Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
|Longxiang Li
|Assistant Professor of Environmental Health
|Lillian Madrigal
|Assistant Research Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
|Stephen Patrick
|Professor of Health Policy and Management
|Kaitlin Piper
|Assistant Professor of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences
|Kaitlyn Stanhope
|Assistant Professor of Epidemiology
|Aparajita Sur
|Assistant Teaching Professor of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics
|Danielle Wallace
|Assistant Professor of Environmental Health
|Yuke Wang
|Assistant Research Professor of Global Health
|Name
|Title
|Geordan Hammond
|Acting Associate Professor of Methodist and Wesleyan Studies
|Soren M. Hessler
|Assistant Professor in the Practice of Leadership and Administration
|Jennifer A. Quigley
|Assistant Professor of New Testament