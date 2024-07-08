Emory Integrated Memory Care selected to test Medicare dementia care model

Today, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that it has selected Emory Integrated Memory Care in Atlanta to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

A joint initiative between the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Emory Healthcare, Emory Integrated Memory Care offers geriatric primary care, dementia care, and caregiver education and support. The nurse-managed practice is available as an outpatient clinic at the Emory Brain Health Center in Brookhaven and at select Atlanta-area senior living communities.

Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, the Emory Integrated Memory Care practice will be one of almost 400 participants – and the only one in 2024 in Georgia – building Dementia Care Programs across the country to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

“CMS is excited to partner with Emory Integrated Memory Care under the GUIDE Model,” says CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions.”

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including:

Comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans

Care coordination

24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or helpline

Caregiving education and support

Certain respite services to support caregivers.

People with dementia and their caregivers will also have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

“More than 6.7 million Americans live with dementia, and many of them do not experience consistent, high-quality, coordinated care, which can lead to poor outcomes for them and their family caregivers,” says Carolyn Clevenger, DNP, GNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, FGSA, FAAN, founder and director of Emory Integrated Memory Care and a professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “As a long-time participant in this space, we are pleased to partner with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to test the GUIDE Model, anticipating that it will improve the lives of those affected by dementia.”

Emory Integrated Memory Care is the only primary care practice in the U.S. specifically designed for people living with dementia and their care partners. The practice operates under the management of nurse practitioners with advanced training and specialization in dementia, geriatrics and palliative care.

Except for respite services, the Emory Integrated Memory Care practice already provides the services outlined in GUIDE, enabling it to be one of only a handful of GUIDE participants who will immediately begin taking part in the initiative, Clevenger says.

GUIDE participants represent a range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies and other practices. The model is part of the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease.

