Emory’s 6th Annual Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference aims to empower female athletes

As interest in women’s athletics soars with the emerging popularity of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA and the return of Simone Biles to the Olympic Games this summer, Emory University is thrilled to host the 6th Annual Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference on Saturday, August 10.

Starting at 8:00 am at the Emory School of Medicine (100 Woodruff Circle, Atlanta, GA 30322), this year’s conference aims to provide the most up-to-date and cutting-edge information to empower women and girls in athletics.

“Sports and athletics have the ability to unite and inspire,” says Courtney Gleason, MD, course director for Emory’s Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference and director of Emory’s Female Athlete Program. “This event is a testament to our commitment to education and to continuing conversations around critical topics most relevant and impactful for female athletes. By bringing experts in the field together in one place for a day of learning and discussion, we can harness the unique power of sport to empower women and girls.”

Join Virtually or In-Person for a Day of Insightful Discussions

With over 30 expert speakers, the conference will include a day full of engaging talks and sessions with health care experts on current topics related to the health and wellness of female athletes of all levels and generations. Featured topics will include:

Keynote speaker Val Schonberg, a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics, a certified menopause practitioner with The Menopause Society, and a fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, will offer invaluable insights into nutrition across various stages of an athlete’s career through her talk entitled “Who Moved My Cheese? Nutrition for Athletic Transitions Through the Lifespan.” In addition to individual nutrition counseling with her private practice in Atlanta, Val is the consulting dietitian for Emory Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Atlanta Ballet, and the Atlanta Dream Women’s NBA team.

Markesha Henderson will lead a pivotal session focusing on “The Caitlin Clark Effect: Leveraging Momentum for Women in Sports.” This session will provide a deep dive into the phenomenon known as “The Caitlin Clark Effect,” which has significantly impacted the visibility and representation of women and girls in sports. Henderson aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to cultivate and sustain public interest in women’s athletics, ensuring that the strides made are not only recognized but also built upon.

The conference will also host a featured session with Katie Buria, strength and conditioning coach for the Atlanta Dream, Leah Edmond from Atlanta Vibe, and Chelsea Wood from Soccer in the Streets.

Registration and Contact Information

The event is open to all who are interested in furthering the conversation around female athletes and the unique power of sports. Medical professionals attending the conference will be eligible to receive 7 CME/CEU credits.

For more information on the conference agenda, speakers, registration details, and how to join virtually, please visit womens-sports-conference (emoryhealthcare.org).