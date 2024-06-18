Emory nursing doctoral student receives Kirschstein fellowship

The National Institute of Nursing Research, a National Institutes of Health (NIH) division, has awarded the Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award to Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing PhD student Naziya Noorani.

The Kirschstein fellowship enables promising predoctoral students to obtain mentored research training while conducting dissertation research. It is among the most highly regarded and competitive research awards undergoing NIH peer review.

Noorani received the fellowship for her research project, “The Influence of Symptoms, Functional Status, and Social Vulnerability on Health Care Use Among Patients Receiving Dialysis.”

Her research project will examine how symptom severity and functional status influence health care use over time in patients receiving dialysis and whether social vulnerability directly or indirectly influences those relationships. The information gained from the study will help to identify individuals whose health care use is most affected by symptoms and functional status, which can be used to develop screening tools and interventions to support these individuals while improving health outcomes and reducing the burden on the health care system.

Before beginning the PhD program at Emory, Naziya received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Emory School of Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing from the Duke University School of Nursing. Her research interests include palliative care and improving quality of life outcomes for patients with chronic conditions, specifically those with end-stage renal disease.

Noorani’s research is supported by the National Institute of Nursing Research of the National Institutes of Health under award number F31NR020848. The content is solely the author's responsibility and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About the School of Nursing

