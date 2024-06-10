Two Emory University faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine Council

Emory University is proud to announce that two of its distinguished faculty members have been elected to serve on the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) Council. Carlos del Rio, MD, and Linda A. McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, will contribute their expertise and leadership to the academy’s governing and oversight body for terms beginning in 2024.

The NAM Council, as the governing board of the National Academy of Medicine, is responsible for overseeing all policies and functions of the academy.

Del Rio, the Leon L. Haley, Jr., MD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine and executive associate dean for faculty and clinical affairs at Emory University School of Medicine, has been elected to serve a second four-year term as the NAM international secretary, one of three key leaders of the academy. As international secretary, del Rio works closely with the NAM president and governing council, and as liaison to the global academies of medicine and science. His new term will commence on July 1, 2024, and conclude on June 30, 2028. First elected in 2020, del Rio’s re-election is a testament to his valuable contributions to the academy and the field of medicine.

McCauley, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University, has been elected to serve a second three-year term on the NAM Council alongside four other NAM members. In addition to her election to the NAM Council, McCauley’s tenure on other governing bodies such as the EPA’s Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee and fellowship within prestigious academies such as the American Academy of Nursing (AAN) and the American Academy of Occupational Health Nurses (AAOHN) has earned her recognition across the country.

The National Academy of Medicine is one of three academies that make up the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine of the United States. As private, nonprofit institutions, the National Academies provide objective advice on matters of science, technology and health. With members elected for their outstanding achievements, NAM acts as an independent, evidence-based scientific advisor to critical issues of health both nationally and globally.

The terms for del Rio and McCauley will commence in 2024, continuing the ongoing legacy of Emory University’s contribution to the field of health and medicine on a global scale.