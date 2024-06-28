Emory physicians lead listing in Atlanta magazine’s 2024 ‘Top Doctors’ issue

June 28, 2024

Top Doctors

More Emory physicians are named in the 2024 listing of “Top Doctors” than any other health care system in metro Atlanta.

Emory physicians once again lead in being recognized in Atlanta magazine’s 2024 Top Doctors issue. Physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff, and faculty and adjunct faculty of Emory University School of Medicine comprise 40% of the list.

This year, 495 Emory physicians made the Top Doctors list out of 1,235 physicians named in the publication ─ with more Emory physicians named in the listing than any other health care system in metro Atlanta.

Physicians who are recognized as top doctors are nominated by their peers whom they believe are the best in their fields of practice. Those nominations are screened, verified and reviewed by Professional Research Services (PRS) firm based in Troy, Michigan. The list is then compiled by PRS and conducted through an online peer-review survey of all licensed physicians in the metro Atlanta area. Doctors cannot pay to be considered or selected for this list.

The July issue of Atlanta magazine can be found on newsstands.

