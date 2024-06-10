Greater Women’s Business Council recognizes Emory for work with minority vendors

This spring, Emory University hosted the Greater Women’s Business Council’s (GWBC) annual event and was recognized for fostering relationships with minority vendors.

GWBC is the regional affiliate for the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), headquartered in Washington, D.C. WBENC certifies women-owned businesses to bid and garner large procurement contracts with major corporations and governments.

The university was honored during the event with a GWBC Top Corporations Award, which recognizes outstanding dedication to excellence and commitment to fostering relationships with minority vendors.

Morey serves as Emory University’s vice president of business operations and Emory Healthcare’s vice president of supply chain.

Emory’s addressable spend exceeds $3 billion, allowing our procurement and support services teams to significantly impact operational efficiency.

Jacqueline Welch, executive vice president and chief of human resources for The New York Times, delivered the keynote address. She discussed the crucial role of organizational culture in driving business success.

Organizations like the GWBC serve as vital conduits for connecting with innovative entrepreneurs dedicated to enhancing our communities. More than 1,300 women’s business enterprises are certified in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.