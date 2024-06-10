Greater Women’s Business Council recognizes Emory for work with minority vendors

June 10, 2024

group photo

Kumi Lane (center), Emory’s manager for supplier diversity, accepts the GWBC Top Corporation Award from Roz Lewis (left), president and CEO of GWBC, and Patrick Dierberger (right), GWBC Board of Directors chair.

This spring, Emory University hosted the Greater Women’s Business Council’s (GWBC) annual event and was recognized for fostering relationships with minority vendors.

GWBC is the regional affiliate for the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), headquartered in Washington, D.C. WBENC certifies women-owned businesses to bid and garner large procurement contracts with major corporations and governments.

The university was honored during the event with a GWBC Top Corporations Award, which recognizes outstanding dedication to excellence and commitment to fostering relationships with minority vendors.

Debby Morey delivers opening remarks at the GWBC event.

“With over 15,000 students and a workforce supporting more than 80,000 jobs statewide, we feel a great sense of responsibility for engaging with and supporting the communities where we live and serve,” Debby Morey said during opening remarks to more than 200 attendees. “I’m proud to report that our campus-wide dedication to diversity has yielded tangible results, with a remarkable 44% increase in total spend with women-owned businesses from 2022-2023 alone.”

Morey serves as Emory University’s vice president of business operations and Emory Healthcare’s vice president of supply chain.

Emory’s addressable spend exceeds $3 billion, allowing our procurement and support services teams to significantly impact operational efficiency.

Jacqueline Welch, executive vice president and chief of human resources for The New York Times, delivered the keynote address. She discussed the crucial role of organizational culture in driving business success.

Organizations like the GWBC serve as vital conduits for connecting with innovative entrepreneurs dedicated to enhancing our communities. More than 1,300 women’s business enterprises are certified in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

