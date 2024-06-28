Research Roundup: Recent grants and publications for Emory faculty and staff

Grants

Emory faculty receive grant to address the non-clinical needs of high-risk patients and improve collaboration amongst future health professionals

Faculty members from the School of Medicine and School of Public Health have been awarded a $25,000 grant to increase collaboration among future health professionals and help support the non-clinical needs of patients. The grant, given by the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, will support the "Transforming Interprofessional Education Through Student Hotspotting" project and will be led by Jodie Guest, PhD, professor and senior vice chair in the Department of Epidemiology, and Sara Turbow, MD, associate professor of medicine and preventative medicine.

The Atlanta Interprofessional Student Hotspotting (AISH) program, central to this project, addresses the need for more experiential interprofessional education in health professions by pairing high-cost, high-need patients from Grady Health System with teams of 5-7 students from various health disciplines, including medical, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, public health, and social work programs. Nationwide, high-cost, high-need patients make up only 5% of the patient population, but account for 50% of healthcare costs.

By fostering collaborative, patient-centered care while integrating comprehensive care plans addressing both medical and social determinants of health, the program can help overcome the limitations of traditional interprofessional curricula and improve patient care and outcomes.

School of Nursing

Nursing faculty receive BrightFocus Foundation Alzheimer's disease research grant

Barandouzi awarded research grant from Rockefeller University Heilbrunn Family Center

The BrightFocus Foundation’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program has awarded funding to School of Nursing Assistant Professor Brittany Butts and Associate Professor Whitney Wharton for their research on peripheral markers of Alzheimer’s disease risk and immune function in middle-aged adults with heart failure.Heart failure affects millions of individuals worldwide, and evidence suggests a potential link between it and an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease later in life. However, the underlying mechanisms connecting these conditions remain poorly understood. Butts and Wharton aim to address this gap by enrolling 80 middle-aged adults with heart failure for a three-year cross-sectional, observational study, collecting measures including cognitive testing, immune cell profiling, inflammatory cytokines, Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers, arterial stiffness measurements, and assessments of social determinants of health.

School of Nursing Assistant Professor Zahra A. Barandouzi, RN, PhD, has been awarded a research grant from The Rockefeller University Heilbrunn Family Center to pilot research on the feasibility of online, home-based exercise on psychoneurological symptoms among disadvantaged survivors of gynecologic cancer, those cancers affecting the female reproductive system.

Barandouzi’s pilot study aims to assess the feasibility and acceptability of an individualized online, home-based exercise program designed to reduce the symptom burden in gynecologic cancer survivors with low SES. This innovative approach seeks to use digital platforms to improve access to tailored exercise interventions for this population.

Candler School of Theology

Two Candler School faculty awarded grants for sabbatical research

Two Candler School of Theology professors have been awarded 2024 Teacher-Scholar Grants through the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship to pursue their sabbatical research projects.

Aquinas Associate Professor of Theology and Culture Antonio Alonso’s project aims to spark deeper conversations about the significance of the materiality of lived Christian practice through theological reflection on the reception of Vatican II liturgical reforms in Asian, Latine, and Black Catholic contexts.

In his project, Assistant Professor of Latinx Communities Jonathan Calvillo will examine how hip-hop can be a resource for building spiritual community among Latinx diaspora by modeling how to integrate experiences of race, social engagement, and spiritual support in ministry with youth.

The Calvin Institute’s Teacher-Scholar grants acknowledge the special role teachers and scholars in a variety of disciplines can play in changing and strengthening Christian worship. Alonso and Calvillo are two of 10 recipients this year.

Chemistry

Chemistry professor receives award to study less risky chemical processes

Chemistry Department faculty Laura K. G. Ackerman-Biegasiewicz has received a $60,000 award for research into more efficient, data-driven ways to predict successful chemical reactions. The award, given by Scialog: Automating Chemical Laboratories and sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science, is for research that accelerates innovation and broadens access in chemistry through advances in automated instrumentation and artificial intelligence.

Ackerman-Biegasiewicz’s work will be conducted with colleague Gabe Gomes of Carnegie Mellon University, who won an equal award of his own. “It is basically a risk analysis of chemical reactions to predict which reaction conditions will work well and which conditions won't work well,” says Ackerman-Biegasiewicz, an assistant professor of chemistry, “such that when one is choosing a reaction you can choose successful reactions more effectively and avoid the negative ones. Most scientists try to predict successful reactions by looking only at positive results whereas we are trying to catalog and study the deleterious reactions and minimize those to get to a successful reaction. It's a different way of thinking about the problem.”

“Scialog”, short for “science” and “dialog,” was created in 2010 by the Research Corporation for Science to accelerate creative scientific breakthroughs by giving researchers a forum that lets them cross disciplinary silos and collaborate on new ideas and methods.

Research

Rollins School of Public Health

Winship Cancer Institute

Goizueta Business School

Other research news

