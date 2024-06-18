Vice provost for academic planning announces retirement

Nancy Bliwise, vice provost for academic planning, has announced plans to retire Aug. 31, capping a 24-year career at Emory.

A member of the Office of the Provost since 2012, Bliwise oversaw academic program review, data-based planning and accreditation work. During Emory’s most recent reaffirmation of accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in February, the on-site review committee offered no recommendations—a feat achieved by fewer than one percent of universities at that stage in the process.

“Nancy’s leadership has been instrumental in ensuring Emory continues to offer a distinctive and high-quality academic experience,” says Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “I am grateful for her years of service and dedication to Emory, and know her impact in the areas of academic planning and review and data governance will have a lasting, positive effect.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Bliwise’s responsibilities are being distributed among the Office of the Provost leadership team. Associate Vice Provost for Academic Planning David Jordan will oversee those related to accreditation and academic program review, and he will serve as the institution’s accreditation liaison and chair the University Academic Review Committee going forward.

During her time in the Office of the Provost, Bliwise oversaw the Office of Institutional Research and Decision Support—now headed by associate vice provost Justin Shepherd—and championed a university-wide structure for data governance and analysis. That vision is being realized through a new enterprise-level team, including Emory’s first associate vice provost for university data, Abhay Joshi. Additionally, Bliwise led initiatives related to program review and academic administration review, including establishing the University Academic Review Committee, managing a yearslong process to revise faculty titles that streamlined more than 190 different titles to enhance clarity and consistency, and leading salary equity studies.

Bliwise joined the university in 2000 and was the first scholar hired as a senior lecturer. A professor within the Department of Psychology, she taught statistics and research methods and was recognized with several teaching and service awards, including the Laura Jones Hardman Award for Excellence in Service, Crystal Apple Award, and the Center for Teaching and Curriculum’s Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences Award.

“Contributing to program development and supporting our students and faculty has been immensely rewarding,” says Bliwise. "I am honored to have collaborated with so many people and groups across Emory. I look forward to remaining a part of the community and cheering on our students, particularly the women’s basketball team."