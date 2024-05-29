Emory University nursing professor receives Betty Irene Moore Fellowship

Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing faculty member Gaea Daniel, PhD, RN, is one of 16 nursing scientists nationwide to receive the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators.

The fellowship program recognizes early- to mid-career nursing scholars and innovators with high potential to accelerate leadership in nursing science research, practice, education, policy and entrepreneurship. During the three-year fellowship, fellows receive $450,000 to conduct an innovative project with the potential to address a knowledge gap, meet a vital need, alter care delivery, or design a new solution to advance health.

Daniel will be implementing a nurse-led protocol to expand sexual health services on the Healthy Love Bus, a mobile health clinic created by the nonprofit organization SisterLove, Inc. to bring free HIV and STI testing to the Atlanta area. She will conduct a mixed methods study to assess the sexual health care needs of individuals served by the Healthy Love Bus and examine the clinic’s work in meeting those needs.

“The voice of nurse scientists is needed in research on sexual health behaviors and outcomes,” says Dean Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN. “This fellowship will bolster Dr. Daniel’s work in this area, which promises to advance health equity and benefit patients. We are thrilled for her to have this opportunity.”

In addition to the research project, the fellowship features a hybrid curriculum to strengthen strategic thinking and collaboration, expand professional networks, develop entrepreneurial skills, and propel innovative ideas. A mentor program rounds out the educational experience.

“Our fellows learn to translate novel ideas into action and spearhead changes that champion equitable health care practices,” said Heather M. Young, national program director for the fellowship and Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis Dean Emerita. “As the next generation of nurse leaders, they possess considerable influence to transform the nursing profession, fostering inclusivity and enhancing community engagement and the quality of health care delivery for everyone.”

The fellowship program is made possible by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which seeks to prepare nurses as collaborative leaders with the skills and confidence to inspire others, enact change, and challenge the status quo.

Daniel is an assistant professor at the Emory School of Nursing, where she also served as a clinical instructor. Her research program focuses on understanding the sociocultural and environmental influences that affect sexual health, with a particular focus on sexual health outcomes of Black women that present as race-based disparities. She is also the co-author of the book Taking Action: Top 10 Priorities to Promote Health Equity and Well-being in Nursing.

About the School of Nursing

As one of the nation's top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master's, No. 3 BSN, and No. 6 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.