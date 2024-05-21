Primrose Schools collaborates with Emory Healthcare to bring $3.5M early education project to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – Emory Healthcare employees, Emory University employees and Atlanta residents will soon have a new option for quality early education and care with Primrose School at Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus, slated to open in summer 2024.

Construction on the new school began in January, which will serve more than 175 children. The employer-sponsored school is a collaborative effort with the Primrose on Premise® division of early education leader Primrose Schools.

Motivated by the goals of supporting employees who are working parents and addressing the high demand for child care in the Northlake community, Rock Anderson, chief human resources officer for Emory Healthcare, says its employees are at the heart of its success.

“Our strong culture and commitment to our employees are top priorities. By offering access to premier early education and child care, we believe this service will assist employees working at and living near Emory Healthcare’s Northlake Campus and beyond,” Anderson says.

Children at Primrose School at Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus will benefit from the Primrose-exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning® approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion.

Experienced Primrose franchise owners Laura and Paul Stechmesser are excited to continue to bring exceptional early learning experiences to children in the Northlake community. The proud franchise owners of Primrose School of Druid Hills with three young children, the Stechmessers know first-hand the challenges of finding high-quality early education and care.

“We love this community and are invested in helping children grow into future leaders during their first five years,” says Laura Stechmesser. “Paul and I are confident that the high-quality, Balanced Learning curriculum at Primrose Schools is uniquely positioned to set up local children for future success in school and in life.”

At nearly 13,000 square feet, the school will feature 11 classrooms and secure, age-appropriate playgrounds and equipment. It is part of a mixed-use development in Northlake Mall and will contribute approximately $3.5 million to the local economy and 45 jobs once at full capacity. The school is actively hiring teacher and staff positions.

Enrollment for children ages six weeks to 5 years old, as well as after-school care for school-aged children is open now at the Northlake campus. Emory Healthcare employees and Emory University employees are eligible to receive subsidized tuition based on income when enrolling their children at this location only.

“From the first Primrose school in Marietta to now over 45 in the greater Atlanta area, our new collaboration with Emory Healthcare will enable us to continue to meet the demand for high-quality early education and care to employees and families in Atlanta,” says Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools.

Primrose School at Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus is located at 4820 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30345. To inquire about enrollment or job opportunities, please call 678-884-2727 or visit PrimroseEmoryNorthlake.com.

About Primrose Schools

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by franchise owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning®approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and X, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network. For more, visit Emory Healthcare.