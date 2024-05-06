Mike Goodman named generative AI and innovation leader at Emory

May 6, 2024

Mike Goodman

With a focus on generative AI and cutting-edge technology solutions, Mike Goodman will spearhead initiatives across both Emory University and Emory Healthcare.

ATLANTA - Mike Goodman has been named assistant vice president of generative AI (artificial intelligence) and innovation at Emory, effective May 1. In this strategic new position, Goodman will spearhead initiatives across both Emory University and Emory Healthcare to identify, develop and implement cutting-edge technology solutions, with a strong emphasis on generative AI and other complementary AI approaches.
 
Goodman brings a wealth of experience in data science, AI and machine learning to this role. He comes to Emory from Google, where he served as a senior AI and machine learning engineer and generative AI specialist. Prior to that, he worked at Accenture as a data science and machine learning senior manager.
 
“We are thrilled to have Mike join us as we expand our focus on using generative AI to enable improved patient care, reduce clinical burnout and enhance ground-breaking research for our communities,” says Joe Depa, senior vice president and chief data and AI office for Emory University and Emory Healthcare. “Mike brings tremendous expertise and a passion for health care and clinical research that is critical to advance our responsible AI agenda at Emory.”
 
Goodman’s background includes extensive experience in data and machine learning engineering, natural language processing, large language models and cloud-based development. This expertise aligns perfectly with his new responsibilities at Emory, where he will oversee the exploration and implementation of generative AI solutions across the organization.
 
“I’m thrilled to join the amazing team at Emory,” says Goodman. “The potential for generative AI to revolutionize health care is immense and largely untapped, and I’m eager to leverage this technology and other AI innovations to drive meaningful change at Emory.”
 
Goodman received his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a master's degree in analytics from the same university.
 
