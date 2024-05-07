White House, HHS officials visit Emory Hillandale Hospital following $11M investment from local, federal funding

STONECREST, GA – Dignitaries from the White House, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and local officials visited and toured Emory Hillandale Hospital on April 24, following $11 million in improvements to its Stonecrest facility.

After the October 2022 closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center left many patients displaced, CEO Michael Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners stepped in to assist, approving critical funds to expand and renovate Emory Hillandale Hospital to support the community’s needs. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, through DeKalb County, provided a portion of the funding.

Tom Perez, senior advisor to President Biden and director of intergovernmental affairs at The White House, Angela Ramirez, deputy chief of staff at HHS, and DeKalb County and other local officials visited the hospital and spoke about the importance of the funding to support and enhance Emory Hillandale Hospital. Clinicians and staff at the 100-bed facility provide compassionate, quality care to the DeKalb County community and beyond.

“People ask the question, what did the American Rescue Plan do?” says Perez. “Right here in DeKalb County, we know the answer to that. It saved lives. It was a statement of trust because we understand that you know what is best in your communities, and with those dollars, you can use them in a catalytic manner to transform health care.”

The $11 million in funding has allowed Emory Hillandale Hospital to:

Expand the emergency department by adding additional treatment rooms and redesigning the space for a more efficient patient flow pattern,

Replace critical imaging equipment, including a new CT scanner and X-ray machine in the emergency department,

Renovate the intensive care unit (ICU), now offering 15 new and improved rooms to care for the sickest patients and

Launch a new hospital-based violence prevention program in 2024.

“What we hope by hosting this event is that you'll take home an example of what's really possible when the federal government, local government, community leaders and a mission-driven organization like Emory Healthcare align and collaborate,” said Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, during the visit. “We can then bring the highest quality care possible to the community.”

“Emory Hillandale Hospital is a cherished institution in DeKalb County,” says Thurmond. “I want to thank Emory and all of its staff of professional caregivers for being an invaluable resource that is critical to the health and well-being of our community.”



