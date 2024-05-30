Things to do around Emory in June

Campus may be quieter thanks to the arrival of summer, but there are still plenty of fun events and activities to get involved in, from the rocking Staff Fest on June 14 to a peaceful walk along the still waters of Lullwater Preserve.

1. Taste a new plant-powered menu.

All Emory employees are invited to join the Emory University Hospital Asbury Café team for a presentation about the rollout of the new Plant-Powered Menu on Tuesday, June 4, at 4 p.m., in the Emory University Hospital Tower Conference Room (T239). Attendees will get a taste of the planning and implementation efforts of the new menu — and a chance to sample the food. A virtual option is available via Zoom. This event is free to attend, but registration is required.

2. Prepare yourself for time in the sun.

As you spend more time in the summer sun, it’s a good idea to learn about how to prevent potential UV damage. Join the Emory Sun Safety webinar on Wednesday, June 5, at 2 p.m. to learn about ultraviolet rays and how to avoid sun damage. Attendees will also learn how to identify signs of heat-related illness. This webinar is open to all Emory employees, but registration is required.

3. Learn how pediatric research combines with clinical practice.

The 13th annual Southeastern Pediatric Research Conference is coming to the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, June 7, at 8 a.m. The conference highlights important pediatric research from across the southeastern United States, emphasizing research from Emory University, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Georgia Tech and Morehouse School of Medicine. This conference is ticketed and open to the public.

4. Stock up on local produce and more.

The Emory Farmers Market continues through the summer, so stop by on Tuesday, June 11, and June 25 at 11 a.m. Head to McDonough Plaza to purchase locally grown produce, fresh bread, a meal and other items. Admission is free and the farmers market is open to the public.

5. Get inspiration from organizations around Atlanta.

Head to Science Gallery Atlanta on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the start of Resilient Earth season. The kickoff will feature organizations from around Atlanta that support climate change awareness and action showcasing their work and inspiring the community to get involved. The event will also feature an artist’s market, food and local vendors. This fair is free and open to the public. Science Gallery Atlanta is located at 225 Rogers Street, NE, Building 12, in Atlanta.

6. Celebrate with your colleagues at the 46th annual Staff Fest.

Emory University staff, faculty and retirees are invited to join the annual recognition event on Friday, June 14, as thanks for their hard work throughout the academic year. This year’s theme is “Rock the Quad,” featuring live music from Atlanta’s own Band X. The Fun Run/Walk and volleyball tournament begin at 10:30 a.m., with lunch from La Parilla Mexican Restaurant and other activities from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is required.

7. Hear from experts about brain health.

Join a webinar presented by the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory to learn about ongoing studies and hear from faculty clinicians who are experts in their field on how to manage, preserve and improve brain health. The presenters will offer practical insights and tips that attendees can apply to daily life. These free webinars, which take place each Tuesday at 2 p.m., are open to the public at every level of experience.

8. Join a docent-led tour of the Carlos Museum.

There are thousands of pieces on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum — but that doesn’t mean it has to be an overwhelming experience. Attendees are invited to join a docent-led tour and explore the museum every Sunday at 2 p.m. These public tours are free with museum admission and no prior registration is required. To join, simply meet the docent in the rotunda on level one of the museum.

9. Access popular books online.

Spend some leisure time reading this summer with the help of the Woodruff Library. Emory faculty, staff and students can use the Overdrive program to download ebooks and audiobooks for free, giving you access to the most popular titles and bestsellers.

10. Take a peaceful stroll at Lullwater.

Lullwater Preserve offers a place of solace in the middle of a busy city and campus. Visitors can find plenty of paved and unpaved trails, 154 acres full of natural beauty, Candler Lake and much more. Check out the Lullwater map for information about trails around Candler Lake. Lullwater Preserve is open during daylight hours.