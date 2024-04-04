Addiction Alliance of Georgia hosts the ‘Comfort of Recovery’ quilt and special event

MEDIA ALERT

WHAT: "The Comfort of Recovery" quilt month-long installation and special event on Tuesday, April 9.

Art meets healing in a powerful display of resilience and recovery as the Addiction Alliance of Georgia hosts the installation of the “Comfort of Recovery" quilt throughout the month of April at the Emory Addiction Center. The captivating quilt, handcrafted by members of R2ISE to Recovery, a nonprofit recovery community organization, embodies the transformative power of connection, recovery and storytelling.

WHO:Addiction Alliance of Georgia, a partnership between Emory Healthcare and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

WHEN: Installation Dates: April 1–31, 2024

Special Event: April 9; 5:30 p.m.: An evening of artistic expression and demonstration of the power of recovery, presented by R2ISE to Recovery. The “Comfort of Recovery” quilt will be on display. Light refreshments served. Please RSVP by Monday, April 8, to John Martin John.butler.martin@emory.edu.

WHERE: Emory Addiction Center (EAC), Emory Wesley Woods Hospital, 1821 Clifton Road, Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30329. EAC is an outpatient substance use and mental health care facility operated by the Addiction Alliance of Georgia.

ABOUT THE QUILT: Inspired by a vision to merge art and recovery, Alexia Jones, founder of R2ISE, embarked on a journey to create a tangible representation of healing. The quilt, adorned with a tree motif, symbolizes the seasons of change and interconnectedness of the recovery community. With 100 people and 200 hands contributing, its creation has united individuals of all ages, genders, races and backgrounds, fostering healing and support.

THE QUILT’S JOURNEY: From its inception, the quilt has traveled across the region sparking awareness and fostering new conversations about recovery. Displayed in various locations such as the Governor’s Office and medical schools, it serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity.

MORE INFO: This Q&A: The Comfort of Recovery. A Q&A with Alexia Jones of R2ISE is featured in Hazelden Betty Ford’s monthly Recovery.