First ‘Tax Day Baby’ born at Emory Decatur Hospital receives $1,529 for college

ATLANTA – Emory Decatur Hospital and the state of Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan collaborated to award the first “Tax Day Baby” born at the hospital on April 15 with a college savings contribution. Baby Eleanor Grace was recognized as the first baby born on April 15,and she was awarded a $1,529 contribution to her Path2College 529 Plan.

“I was so surprised, but I am super excited and know this will be a huge blessing to our family,” says Eleanor’s mother, MaryGrace Fox.

The Tax Day Baby program was established to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college and financial planning, along with the advantages of saving in the Path2College 529 Plan.

“After a baby is born, parents immediately start thinking about the future and how they can help make their child’s dreams come true,” says Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Decatur Hospital. “We are thrilled that the first baby born on tax day at Emory Decatur Hospital now has a savings contribution from Georgia’s Path2College 529 that will support their higher education aspirations.”

“We are excited to help Eleanor jump-start her college savings with this contribution to her Path2College 529 Plan,” says Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “These savings may be used for qualified higher education expenses such as tuition, room and board, books, supplies and more.”

April 15 also marks the official kick-off of the 2024 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes where one baby born in Georgia this year will be awarded a $5,529 college savings contribution. The Path2College 529 Plan will also award $1,529 to the hospital where the Newborn Sweepstakes winner is born.

Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2024 may go to www.Path2College529.com until April 15, 2025, for official rules, prize details and to enter for a chance to win the 2024 Newborn Sweepstakes (no purchase necessary/void where prohibited). The Newborn Sweepstakes is sponsored by the Path2College 529 Plan.