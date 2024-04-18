Brad Slutsky to serve as Emory’s next general counsel

Brad Slutsky, an accomplished attorney with extensive experience representing top global corporations, will serve as Emory’s next senior vice president and general counsel, President Gregory L. Fenves announced. Slutsky will join the university May 6.

“Brad has tremendous experience in the private sector, yet he also has a strong understanding of the issues shaping higher education and health care nationwide,” says Fenves. “His experience is varied and deep, and he brings a breadth of perspective and strategic expertise that will serve the Emory enterprise well.”

Emory University’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC) provides legal representation to both Emory University and Emory Healthcare.

Slutsky has served most recently as executive vice president and general counsel for Red Ventures, a private equity-backed international digital marketing, health, financial services, technology news and travel company. In this role, he managed a team of 60 attorneys, paralegals and privacy, compliance and procurement professionals supporting operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America.

Prior to his work with Red Ventures, he served as senior vice president and general counsel for FleetCor Technologies (now known as Corpay), where he managed a legal team supporting operations in more than 50 countries. He holds a JD from the University of Virginia Law School and a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Brown University.

Slutsky also has deep Atlanta roots, with an 18-year career — including more than 10 as partner — at the law firm King & Spalding, where his focus was intellectual property and technology. His many honors include being selected as one of the top 100 Legal Influencers in the U.S. by The Business Journals and winning the 2023 Outstanding Legal Department (Large Company) and 2018 Outstanding General Counsel (Large Legal Department) awards from the Association of Corporate Counsel.

“I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding administration, faculty and staff at Emory University in their mission to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity, and to be of service to Emory Healthcare in its treatment of nearly 1 million patients each year,” Slutsky says. “Emory has assembled an incredibly talented and accomplished team in pursuit of this work. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the team to help further education, research and health care for current and future generations.”

Amy Adelman to return as deputy general counsel

Amy Adelman, who has served as Emory’s interim senior vice president and general counsel since September 2022, will return to the role of deputy general counsel. Adelman led the Office of the General Counsel through a period marked by extensive change and uncertainty in higher education and health care on a national scale. She developed and maintained a dynamic and talented team of attorneys for Emory and is deeply involved in managing a range of multifaceted legal issues, including those related to open expression and campus climate. She led and positioned the OGC to thrive in the years ahead.

“I am grateful to Amy Adelman for her tremendous commitment and leadership as interim senior vice president and general counsel for nearly two years,” Fenves says. “Her guidance and knowledge, honed over two decades at Emory, were relied upon time and again, especially as the university navigated many complex issues. I am pleased that Amy will continue to provide Emory with essential legal guidance as deputy general counsel.”