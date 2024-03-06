National Academy of Sciences selects Seema Lakdawala as Kavli Fellow

Seema Lakdawala, PhD, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory School of Medicine, has been named a 2024 National Academy of Sciences Kavli Fellow and will be honored at the Kavli Frontiers of Science symposia on March 7-9th in Irvine, California.

Every year, the National Academy of Sciences handpicks approximately 200 of the nation's foremost talented young scientists from diverse sectors such as industry, academia, and government to attend the Kavli Frontiers of Science symposia. As an attendee of the symposia, Lakdawala will be lauded with the title Kavli Fellow. Earning this prestigious designation is an acknowledgement of her transformative research.

“Being named a Kavli Fellow is a gratifying acknowledgment of the impactful research contributions made by my lab," says Lakdawala. “This recognition from the National Academy of Sciences strengthens my dedication to advancing scientific knowledge. Together with the amazing infectious disease community at Emory we have a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional thinking and solving the large problems around transmission of respiratory pathogens.”

Lakdawala's research investigates influenza viruses and their airborne transmission between individuals. A key aspect of her research involves examining the molecular characteristics of influenza A viruses to enhance the prediction of potential pandemics. Her lab leads innovative research into the assembly dynamics of influenza viral RNA (ribonucleic acid) and identifies the essential properties for the effective airborne transmission of influenza viruses.

The symposia provide outstanding young scientists with a platform to engage in discussion with a broad range of disciplines. Lakdawala will join emerging scientific leaders to exchange ideas, foster valuable connections and create new connections.

She adds, “This honor will help open doors and create more opportunities for advancing my lab’s central mission to halt transmission of respiratory viruses.”