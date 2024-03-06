Emory Healthcare named official team health care provider of Atlanta Vibe pro volleyball team

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Pro Volleyball Federation’s Atlanta Vibe has announced a multi-year partnership with Emory Healthcare, making Emory Healthcare the official team health care provider of the Atlanta Vibe and the first ever jersey patch sponsor for the city’s newest professional sports team.

“When we began building a professional sports team here in Atlanta, we knew that a partnership with Emory Healthcare was a no-brainer business decision for us,” says Vibe team owner Colleen Craig. “We strive to give our athletes the best preventative and post-injury medical care possible, so joining our city’s other professional sports teams in trusting Emory was a given.”

As a part of the relationship, Emory Healthcare is providing sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers for all games and health and wellness services across the health system to players. Emory Healthcare’s logo is displayed prominently on the Vibe’s uniforms for the rest of the season and on the team’s home court at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

“We are very excited about this new partnership and honored that another Atlanta-area team has chosen us to care for their athletes to help them perform at the highest level,” says Scott D. Boden, MD, director of Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center. “Caring for professional athletes requires seamless integration of all medical needs in addition to musculoskeletal care, and Emory is honored to be trusted with this responsibility for the Vibe organization.”

The Vibe are a part of the Emory Healthcare sports sphere, in which Emory serves as the official team health care provider for the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Dream, as well as several college, high school and league-level athletic programs. Emory sports medicine physicians have extensive experience providing evaluation and treatment of sports-related injuries for athletes of all ages, at all levels, in all sports.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network. For more, visit Emory Healthcare.

About the Atlanta Vibe

The Atlanta Vibe is one of seven teams who are competing in the Professional Volleyball Federation’s first season in 2024. Founding Fan Season Ticket Memberships are still on sale, as well as single game tickets, group packages and flex plans for the historic first season; find the full list of prices and benefits at AtlantaVibe.com/Tickets. The Vibe is Atlanta’s very first professional women’s indoor volleyball team and the city’s second fully professional women’s sports team. For more information, visit atlantavibe.com.