Emory sets undergraduate tuition for 2024-25 academic year

Tuition for Emory University undergraduate students will increase by 5.8% from $59,920 to $63,400 for the 2024-25 academic year. The combined undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board will increase by 5.9% from $79,054 to $83,715.

The Board of Trustees approved tuition rates and fees based on recommendations from President Gregory L. Fenves. Emory uses tuition to fulfill the university’s commitment to provide world-class educational experiences and opportunities that help students flourish academically, professionally and personally.

Emory is committed to making a college degree accessible to all qualified students regardless of their financial resources. The university meets 100% of demonstrated financial need for all domestic undergraduate students and their families. Currently, Emory awards $168 million annually in need-based grants and scholarships for undergraduate students.

A key element of Emory’s commitment is enabling more students to graduate debt-free through Emory Advantage. The program eliminates need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages and replaces them with institutional grants. More than 3,000 of Emory’s more than 8,000 undergraduates are receiving Emory Advantage this academic year.

Emory is nationally recognized as a best value for college students and families, with U.S. News & World Report ranking the university as 21st among its “Best Value” schools based on a combination of academic quality and cost.