Celebrate spring with these colorful arts events

Along with sunny days, April brings a multitude of opportunities to experience the arts on Emory’s campus. From outdoor jazz concerts and musical theater productions to film screenings and dance performances, there is something for every art-lover at Emory this month!

Learn something new at the Michael C. Carlos Museum

There are two Carlos Reads book talks happening in April.

On Monday, April 1, author and Emory creative and fiction writing fellow Sanjena Sathian hosts a discussion on her book “Gold Diggers,” a magical realist coming-of-age story that skewers the model minority myth and investigation into what is required to make it in America. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room and tickets are required.

On Monday, April 15, assistant professor of classics Celia Campbell hosts a discussion around “Charlotte Higgins’ Greek Myths: A New Retelling,” at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room. The event is already full, but a wait list is available.

The Carlos Museum hosts CuriosiTEA on Tuesday, April 16, at 4 p.m. in Ackerman Hall with ceramicist Ana Vizurraga. The event focuses on Vizurraga’s research and process for understanding and recreating a two-part mold-making process utilized in third- and fourth-century BCE Greece. This program is free and open to the public, with no registration required.

Atlanta-based textile artist Kathy Colt leads the Student Studio: Natural Dye Painting and Printing at 1 p.m. in the Tate Room on Friday, April 26. Spend the afternoon painting and printing on fabric with natural dye pastes. No registration is required and the program is free for all Emory students.

For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit the Carlos Museum calendar.

Think outside the box with films and discussions

Emory Cinematheque presents its final “AI and Film” screenings during April, all examining the provocative ways that artificial intelligence has been depicted in film. Featured films are “The Terminator” on April 3, “Computer Chess” on April 10, “The Matrix” on April 17 and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on April 24. All screenings are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. in White Hall, Room 208. For more information, including a full list of films screened this spring, visit the Emory Cinematheque website.

The Emory Film and Media Department also hosts the semester’s final installation of Photography Speaks, a series of artists’ talks in and around contemporary photography, art and activism. This month’s featured speaker is Donald Camp, an artist, photographer and professor emeritus of photography at Ursinus College. The online presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

In addition to Emory Cinematheque, the Ethics and the Arts Program at Emory has presented a series of film screenings this spring titled “Ethics at the Movies,” co-sponsored by the Center for Ethics and the Film and Media Studies Department. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, they host their final screening of this series in White Hall, Room 208, featuring two films: “Beneath the Concrete” and “Dwelling: A Measure of Life in the Atlanta Forest.” Ethics and the Arts also hosts Navigating the Gray Areas: Ethical Dilemmas in Documentary Filmmaking, a two-day, in-person workshop on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, at the Miller-Ward Alumni House. Tickets are required and advance registration for this workshop is due by Friday, April 5.

Relax with a variety of concert and recital music

April brings a host of performances from musical professionals and student ensembles. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

On Friday, April 5, the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts hosts violin protégé Randall Goosby as part of the Candler Concert Series at 8 p.m. This recital performance with pianist Zhu Wang will highlight the artist’s sensitivity to interpretations and intensity of tone; his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible; and his dedication to bringing the music of under-represented composers to light. Tickets for Goosby’s performance and more information can be found at the Schwartz Center box office website.

Catch the Emory Chamber Ensembles’ spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in Emerson Concert Hall of the Schwartz Performing Arts Center. Student musicians will perform chamber works for strings, bass, winds, percussion and guitars.

The ever-popular outdoor Jazz on the Quad performances return with Emory Jazz Combos this month. There are two chances to hear some of Emory’s finest jazz musicians on the Quad, with performances happening Thursday, April 11, and Thursday, April 25. Programs are at 6 p.m.

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta (ECMSA) hosts another installment of the Cooke Noontime Series on Friday, April 12, at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Hall, featuring the Juilliard String Quartet with Emory’s own Vega Quartet and pianist William Ransom. The concert is free, so come enjoy a midday performance of Schumann and Mendelssohn with these wonderful musicians.

At 8 p.m. the following evening, Saturday, April 13, ECMSA hosts the Waits Chamber Music Concert featuring The Juilliard String Quartet, this time at Cannon Chapel. This performance is also free, but registration is required.

Also happening Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m. is the Emory Gamelan Ensemble spring concert in the Performing Art Studio.

On Sunday, April 14, Emory Concert Choir performs at 7 p.m. in Emerson Concert Hall. The Emory Concert Choir tours internationally and offers students the opportunity to grow as musicians, perform at the highest caliber and form close-knit bonds with others in the Emory community.

On Tuesday, April 16, at 8 p.m., Emory Big Band performs in Emerson Concert Hall. Performance literature ranges from traditional big band music to works by many of today’s composers and arrangers.

Emory Wind Ensemble performs in Emerson Concert Hall at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19. Concert programming comprises a wide variety of styles, forms and genres from several centuries of compositional practice, designed to provide comprehensive exposure to the masterpieces for winds and percussion.

On Saturday, April 20, Emory Voice Students present StageWorks 2024 at the Performing Arts Studio, featuring a variety of selections from opera and musical theater, starting at 8 p.m.

The Emory Concerto and Aria Competition takes place Sunday, April 21, at 4 p.m. in Emerson Hall. The competition’s winner will receive an opportunity to perform with the Emory University Symphony Orchestra.

ECMSA ends its April events with an installment of its Family Series on Sunday, April 21. The event is entitled “Meet Mr. Goffriller, the 320-Year-Old Cello” with cellist Zuill Bailey. This performance takes place at the Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall starting at 4 p.m. and is great for all ages.

On Tuesday, April 23, Emory Music Composition students present the Spring Composition Showcase at the Performing Arts Studio, featuring a variety of original student work. Works can include chamber, large ensemble, electronic, multimedia and other collaborative projects. The showcase begins at 8 p.m.

Finally, the Emory University Symphony Orchestra and University Chorus (EUSO) combine forces for a two-night performance of Verdi’s Requiem at Emerson Hall on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. Both performances begin at 8 p.m. The EUSO also premieres a new orchestral work as part of the Composer Commission Project at these performances.

In addition to student ensembles, many Emory students majoring in music will present recitals during April. For a full list of these recitals (which are free and open to the public), check the Emory Department of Music Calendar.

Watch a beloved musical with Theater Emory

Theater Emory presents the final show of its 2023-24 Season this month with fan-favorite musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Emory alumnus Jake Krakovsky returns to campus to puppeteer the show’s famous botanical monster, Audrey II. “Little Shop of Horrors” runs Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 21, at the Mary Gray Munroe Theater. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.; all others are at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets on the Schwartz Center box office website.

Get moving with Emory Dance

The Emory Dance Company presents its annual spring concert with four performances on Thursday, April 18, Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, at the Schwartz Center Dance Studio. The Emory Dance Company is made up of Emory’s finest student dancers and the spring concert is composed entirely of brand-new works by student choreographers. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each evening, plus 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are required and can be purchased on the Schwartz Center website.

In addition to the Emory Dance Company concert, there will be an Emory Dance Arts Fellow Showing by Annalee Traylor on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at the Schwartz Center Dance Studio. At this showing, choreographer/director Annalee Traylor will premiere a collaboratively devised work with performers from the Atlanta community. Programs are at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Schwartz Center website.

Participate in arts at Oxford College

Oxford College will also host several arts-related events in April. All are free and open to the public with no tickets required.

Begin the month by enjoying the Oxford Chamber Ensemble’s spring concert on Thursday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Williams Hall.

Return to Williams Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, for a piano duet performance featuring Kristi Helfen and Pamela Martin. Both are music educators and recipients of several music-related awards.

The Oxford Soul Collective presents its spring concert on Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be in Tarbutton Performing Arts Center.

Learn the basics of creative intervention during “ATL Radical Art Workshop and Teach-in: Making the Revolution Irresistible.” During the program, facilitators from Atlanta’s revolutionary art movement will share strategy and tactic through guerilla art locally and internationally. The event will be Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. in Williams Hall.

Thursday, April 18, brings the Oxford Chorale spring concert. The performance will be at 7 p.m. in Williams Hall.