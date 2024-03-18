Impact Circles provide funding to marginalized faculty, staff and students across university

Launched in 2021, the Emory Impact Circles were founded with one goal in mind: to provide often overlooked groups with access to resources.

The story began with Women of Emory, a group of alums who wanted to make their financial contributions immediately available to fund projects by faculty, staff and students that were uplifting women and girls. Since then, two additional Impact Circles have launched: Black Emory in 2022 and LGBT+ Emory in 2023.

Projects funded by Impact Circles span the university, from Oxford College to Goizueta School of Business, Campus Life and beyond.

For example, the Black Girl Processing Space (BGPS) at Oxford College has been one of the most successful Impact Circle projects to date. The project offers programming ranging from mentorship mixers to fitness classes, allowing space for Black women to connect. Because of its mission, BGPS has received Impact Circle grants from both Women of Emory and Black Emory.

Another successful project is Campus Life’s Women in the Wilderness, which uses outdoor recreation and self-care tools to build community and support well-being. This project has received funding from the Women of Emory Impact Circle.

“By providing Women in the Wilderness participants with a safe and reliable program which facilitates them to getting into nature, we are working to break down barriers to accessing nature for BIPOC women at Emory,” Tia Williams, assistant director of the Center for Women, says.

As a supporter of the Women of Emory Impact Circle, alum Jill Schreifer believes in their effectiveness.

“We get to fund women promoting projects they are passionate about,” Schreifer says, “and give more women the opportunity for leadership and empowerment.”

Other supported initiatives include Goizueta’s Future of Finance Consortium, a project within the master of analytical finance (MAF) program that is designed to increase the number of women and people of color in finance. The consortium is a partnership with Agnes Scott College, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Morris Brown College.

During a New York City Finance Career Trek, all 17 female MAF students wanted to attend programming focused on women leaders. “As someone aspiring to become a leader in a male-dominated industry, it was empowering and inspirational to meet and speak with powerful women leaders in the finance industry, including a surprise visit from Moore Capital LLC’s president, Elaine Crocker,” shared one student participant in an anonymous post-trip survey. “By the end of our first 24 hours in New York City, I picked up three bits of wisdom that I brought back home with me as I continue the master of analytical finance program.”

Impact Circle grants are funded by the generosity of Emory donors through the university’s Advancement & Alumni Engagement (AAE) division. All faculty, staff and registered student organizations are eligible to apply for funding to support projects that benefit underserved communities. Learn more about projects that have been funded by Emory Impact Circles.