Emory taps Madhu Behera as first chief research informatics officer

In this new leadership role, Behera will establish strategic direction and lead the prioritization of research-related informatics, data analytics, data science and AI initiatives across Emory University and Emory Healthcare, driving research growth and transformation through state-of-the-art technology and data solutions.
Behera has been a member of the Emory community since 2009, most recently serving as the chief informatics and data officer for Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. She also serves as the director of Winship Data and Technology Applications Shared Resource, which provides comprehensive and cutting-edge informatics services for multidisciplinary research. Behera will continue to provide overall leadership of cancer informatics and data science at Winship, which strategically aligns with her new role.
“We are excited to have Dr. Behera take on this expanded role of CRIO to accelerate the usage of data, AI and informatics within our clinical research teams,” says Joe Depa, chief data and AI officer for Emory University and Emory Healthcare. “Our goal is to enable our esteemed faculty and researchers to use data, AI and informatics to facilitate new groundbreaking research and improve lives, while applying knowledge in the service of humanity.”
“I am excited to continue my journey at Emory in this new role and to help drive innovation through research and discoveries, leading to a positive impact on the lives of our patients,” says Behera.
Behera received her master’s and doctoral degrees in biomedical engineering from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, and comes with extensive experience in informatics and biomedical research. She has a significant publication record focused on cancer outcomes and population-based studies using real world data and evidence-based research, with a concentration in lung cancer.
Outside of Emory, she serves in a number of national leadership roles, including associate editor of the Journal of Clinical Oncology Clinical Cancer Informatics and member of the Leadership Council for the Society of Cancer Informatics for Cancer Centers.
