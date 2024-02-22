Emory’s Board of Trustees elects new members

The Emory University Board of Trustees has elected two new members: Tash Elwyn, president and CEO of Raymond James & Associates (RJA); and Tania Neild, founder and CEO of InfoGrate, Inc.

The Board of Trustees oversees the governance and long-term well-being of the institution by establishing policy and exercising fiduciary responsibility. The board may have up to 45 active trustees and each serves a six-year initial term; four-year renewable terms may follow.

Elwyn was named president and CEO of RJA in 2018 and had served as RJA Private Client Group president since 2012. Prior to these positions, he served as the divisional director and senior vice president of the Atlantic Division of RJA.

Elwyn earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Emory in 1993 and has remained closely involved with the university since then. He is also a graduate of the Securities Industry Institute of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is involved in his community on a local and national level, serving as a director for the Metro Tampa Bay Board of the American Heart Association, a board member of the Invest In Others Charitable Foundation, chair of the Pinellas Education Foundation Board and a trustee of the USA Climbing Foundation.

Neild serves as the founder and CEO of InfoGrate Inc., a wealth technology consulting company. She was also a cofounder of the publicly traded Envestnet Inc. As the chief technology officer and chief operating officer of Private Client Resources, she grew the company from a family wealth management prototype into a comprehensive reporting system managing more than $6 billion in assets.

She began her career as an applied scientist for the National Security Agency, which awarded her the National Physical Sciences Consortium Award to fund her research in heterogeneous database integration. She earned a doctorate in computer engineering from Northwestern University, a master’s degree in software design from the University of Maryland College Park and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics/computer sciences from Emory.

Neild is actively engaged in her community as an advisor with the Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering Board.