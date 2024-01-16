Emory Healthcare Veterans Program part of Wounded Warrior Project's $100 million investment across four sites

Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) network partner Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is investing more than $100 million in evidence-based care for veteran mental health and brain injuries. The funding will make it possible for more post-9/11 veterans to be treated in EHVP’s two-week intensive outpatient program that can significantly reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and substance use disorder.

EHVP is part of WWP’s Warrior Care Network, a national network of four academic medical center partners committed to connecting wounded veterans and their families with quality mental health care. The other network sites include Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program in Boston, Rush University Medical Center Road Home Program in Chicago and UCLA Health Operation Mend Program in Los Angeles.

This is the latest investment by WWP, bringing the total investment in the Warrior Care Network to $336 million. Launched in 2015, the Warrior Care Network is a national partnership between WWP and its four clinical partners. It aims to make it easier for veterans to get mental health and brain injury care. It offers a customized two-week program at no cost that is faster than traditional treatments and highly effective.

WWP funding for the Warrior Care Network also supports research in repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, treatments for pain, and optimizing evidence-based care and more to improve treatment for mental health and traumatic brain injuries.

“Veterans tell us that the Warrior Care Network delivers results unlike many other treatment programs and that’s because of the shared expertise and contributions of our clinical partners,” says WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva. “Wounded Warrior Project is very proud to invest in innovative research and treatments for mental health and brain injury care that are proven to help the warriors and families we serve thrive.”

Since EHVP launched in 2015, it has treated more than 2,300 warriors with a variety of mental health concerns, including PTSD, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, depression and anxiety.

A major component of EHVP’s treatment efforts includes its two-week intensive outpatient program, offering customizable, results- and evidence-based treatment and wellness guidance for warriors to optimize their chances for success. It integrates care in multiple areas including psychiatry, neurology, sleep, rehabilitative medicine, wellness and family support. Studies show the two-week program is highly effective and leads to large reductions in PTSD and depression symptoms, including suicidal thoughts and actions.

“We are very deeply grateful for the Wounded Warrior Project and the Warrior Care Network for its continued partnership,” says Barbara Rothbaum, PhD, executive director of EHVP, professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Trauma and Anxiety Recovery Program. “Our country’s veterans suffering through these invisible wounds of war deserve the best treatment available, and through this partnership we are able to help them get their lives back on track.”

“This continued funding support from Wounded Warrior Project plays a critical role in our efforts every day to offer and advance effective treatments, helping reduce suicide rates among America’s current and former service members,” says Sheila Rauch, PhD, deputy director of EHVP and the Mark and Barbara Klein Distinguished Professor, Emory University School of Medicine. Rauch also serves as Director of Mental Health Research and Program Evaluation for the Atlanta VA Healthcare System.

More about Emory Healthcare Veterans Program

Emory Healthcare Veterans Program is an international center of excellence dedicated to healing invisible wounds through innovative clinical care, research and education. EHVP provides expert, collaborative care for post-9/11 veterans and service members, living in any area of the country. Conditions treated include PTSD, TBI, military sexual trauma, depression and anxiety. Treatment in the intensive outpatient program integrates behavioral health care, including psychiatry and neurology, rehabilitative medicine, wellness and family support. The program also supports the training of behavioral health providers to increase awareness of military-specific treatment needs.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition.