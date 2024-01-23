Nitu Kashyap appointed chief health informatics officer of Emory Healthcare

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare has named Nitu Kashyap, MD, FAMIA, a distinguished leader with expertise in health care informatics and technology, as chief health informatics officer (CHIO). Kashyap will begin her role at Emory on Feb. 5, 2024.

Health care informatics can be defined as a combination of health care and data analytics. In this position, Kashyap will provide leadership and direction for informatics initiatives across the health care system. She will oversee technology projects within and across all clinical disciplines to ensure projects remain aligned with the institution’s strategic goals in patient experience and care, teaching and research. She will also work closely with Emory University information technology clinical and administrative leaders to effectively create positive change in systems, workflow and culture.

“Dr. Kashyap is a respected clinician with a deep aptitude for the application of technology into clinical and administrative workflows,” says Alistair Erskine, MD, chief information and digital officer for Emory Healthcare. “In the CHIO role, she will also serve as a technical solutions architect and a clinical subject matter expert. We are thrilled to welcome her to Emory.”

Kashyap comes to Emory Healthcare from Yale New Haven Health System in New Haven, Connecticut, where she serves as chief medical information officer. In this position, she plays a pivotal role in advancing population health informatics and clinical decision support. She is also an assistant clinical professor in internal medicine and biostatistics (health informatics) at Yale School of Medicine. Kashyap has served in a number of leadership positions since joining Yale New Haven Health System in 2011. Prior to that, she held the position of assistant medical director of informatics at the Fallon Clinic at Worchester, Massachusetts, and as a physician champion for the electronic health record (EHR) at Kaiser Permanente in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

With 20 years of experience as a clinical informatician, Kashyap has developed and deployed digital solutions that positively impact both patients and clinicians.

“I am honored to have been selected for the role of chief health informatics officer at Emory Healthcare,” says Kashyap. “Through this position and working with the dedicated teams at Emory, I hope to help optimize patient care by automation of evidence-based medicine, value-based care and patient-centered interventions.”

Kashyap received her medical degree from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, India. She then completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ, and a fellowship in informatics at Yale.

In 2019, Kashyap was named a Fellow of the American Medical Informatics Association (FAMIA). She is also a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties Clinic Informatics Sub-Board.