Emory faculty members elected to prestigious medical honor society

Three Emory University faculty members have been elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), one of the nation’s oldest and most respected medical honor societies for physician-scientists. ASCI supports the scientific efforts, educational needs, and clinical aspirations of physician-scientists in the advancement of clinical practice. The 100 new inductees come from 50 different institutions and “represent excellence across the breadth of academic medicine” according to ASCI. Elected to the society from Emory are:

Nadine Rouphael, MD

An infectious diseases physician and researcher, Rouphael is a professor of medicine in the Emory University School of Medicine. She serves as the executive director of the Hope Clinic, the clinical arm of the Emory Vaccine Center, and is the Emory principal investigator for the NIH funded Vaccine Treatment and Evaluation Unit (VTEU). She has an outstanding record of scholarship, mentorship and leadership in building Emory’s nationally recognized translational vaccinology and therapeutic clinical trials program.

Sarita Shah, MD

Shah’s research and public health efforts have focused on drug-resistant TB and TB/HIV co-infection in multiple high-burden settings throughout sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. She serves as a professor of epidemiology and global health in the Rollins School of Public Health and the co-director of the Clinical & Population Science Core for the Emory/Georgia Tuberculosis Research Advancement Center.

Jindan Yu, MD, PhD

In her lab, Yu seeks to understand the genetic and epigenetic mechanisms underlying prostate cancer progression using cutting-edge genomics and bioinformatics approaches. She is an acting professor and serves as Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Urology at Emory University School of Medicine. Yu also serves as scientific director for Prostate and GU Cancers Research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

New members will be officially inducted into the Society at the ASCI Dinner and New Member Induction Ceremony on April 5, 2024, in Chicago.