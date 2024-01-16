Student Peace Cyebukayire wins prestigious Georgia Rotary Student Program scholarship

Peace Cyebukayire, a first-year Emory University student from Rwanda, was awarded the 2023-24 Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP) scholarship, a one-year ambassadorial scholarship focused on education and cultural enrichment. Founded in 1946 “to promote world peace through understanding through the means of education,” GSRP has provided scholarships to more than 3,600 students since its inception.

The Atlanta West End Rotary Club sponsored Cyebukayire’s award. In addition to the financial award, winners are given the opportunity to attend networking and leadership events with other recipients throughout the state.

“Cyebukayire was an ideal candidate for the program because she had extensive volunteer hours and excellent academic rankings,” says GRSP executive director Katheryne Fields.

According to Shinn Ko, assistant vice provost of International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) within Emory’s Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives, ISSS and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions worked together to nominate Cyebukayire for this award. She was selected based on her exceptional academic achievements, her sincere commitment to community service and engagement, and her dedication to fostering cross-cultural connections both on and off campus.

“Peace is truly an exceptional scholar and we’re so fortunate to have her as a member of the Emory University Class of 2027," says Mark Butt, director of admissions. “International students arrive on campus as a result of the successful partnerships that exist between ISSS, undergraduate admissions and the Office of Financial Aid. Together, all play a role in synchronizing their work to ensure students of the highest academic quality choose Emory as their collegiate destination.”

"I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this scholarship from the Georgia Rotary Student Program," Cyebukayire says. "This is a life-changing opportunity for me, and I am committed to making the most of it. I believe in the power of education to bridge gaps and create a more peaceful world."