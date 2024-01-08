8 fun things to do at Emory in January

The new semester is still a few days away, but there are already plenty of fun activities ahead. From celebrating King Week to attending a variety of athletic events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in January.

1. Honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during King Week.

Every January, Emory offers a series of programs across departments to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. Both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses will host a variety of educational lectures, spiritual events, community service projects, celebrations and exhibits this year from Jan. 13-24.

The keynote speaker for King Week 2024 is Tia Brown McNair, who will offer an online address titled “National Day of Racial Healing: The Journey to Healing for One Emory” on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at noon.

Learn more about the full events calendar for King Week 2024 here.

2. Immerse yourself in music.

On Emory’s Atlanta campus, there are plenty of opportunities in January to experience great concerts, beginning on Friday, Jan. 19, at noon with the Cooke Noontime Concert. The program features organist Jens Korndoerfer and trumpeter Kevin Lyons.

Winners of Emory’s Young Artist Piano Competition will perform a recital on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Looking for music that morning? Semifinalists will perform at 11 a.m. that same day.

The following weekend, Emory will welcome Canadian Brass as part of the Candler Concert Series. As the world’s most famous brass group, they are sure to entertain with a variety of musical styles. This event is $10 for Emory students and $45 for other attendees.

To wrap up January, make plans to attend the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Emerson Series “Jazz Meets Classics.” Pianist, composer and arranger Matt Herskowitz will showcase his unique and personal voice in music. This event is free and open to the public.

All musical performances will be in Emerson Concert Hall of Schwartz Performing Arts Center.

3. Recognize the annual National Day of Racial Healing.

Emory will collaborate with Equitable Dinners Atlanta and Out of Hand Theater on Thursday, Jan. 18, to recognize the Annual National Day of Racial Healing. University administration, faculty, staff and students are invited to join this free dinner, dialogue and theatrical performance at 4 p.m. in the Woodruff Library’s Jones Room, but registration is required. The keynote speaker will be Nikki Young, an accomplished actor, director, filmmaker and playwright.

4. Cheer on the Emory Eagles athletic teams.

Kick off the first weekend of the semester by supporting the Emory Eagles at the WoodPEC. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, fuel up with food trucks and a tailgate before cheering on the men’s and women’s basketball teams. This event will also feature free t-shirts, a Delta gift card raffle, a live DJ and more. All Emory athletic events are free.

Later in the month, cheer on the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Senior Night versus Centre College.

Wrap up January by supporting Emory men’s tennis as they take on Tennessee Wesleyan University on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m.

5. Enjoy two days of concerts on Oxford’s campus.

Gather in Williams Hall at Oxford College for back-to-back evenings of music. Violinist Kayla Williams will perform on Monday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Williams, an advocate for music, hopes to diversify the field through her own experiences as a Black woman.

Then, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m., the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta presents Timothy Miller at Oxford College. You might recognize him — or his voice — from his renditions of “God Bless America” during the Atlanta Braves home games.

Both events are free to attend.

6. Get a crash course on AI.

Emory students are invited to the Center for AI Learning to learn more about AI and its applications in our world. This workshop, held in the Center for AI Learning classroom at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, will lead students through examples of problems that AI can improve, different milestones in developing an AI model and more.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. The Center for AI Learning classroom is in Woodruff Library, Suite 217.

7. Join a Healthy Emory campus tour.

Faculty and staff are invited to join a Healthy Emory campus tour to see more of Emory’s campus and discover its history. The route will go through historical sites and point out locations that are particularly useful for or beloved by faculty, staff and students. The walking tour will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 2:30 p.m., beginning at Woodruff Circle.

8. Say goodbye to an exhibit in the Woodruff Health Sciences Center Library.

In February 2023, Emory Libraries opened an exhibit celebrating the 100-year history of the Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center Library: “Moving Forward, Looking Back – Woodruff Health Sciences Center Library.” The exhibit highlights the efforts of many departments to tell the history of medicine, nursing, public health and health sciences from an Emory perspective. The exhibit closes on Monday, Feb. 19, so don’t miss the chance to look back on 100 years of health sciences history at Emory.