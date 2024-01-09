Debunking the top 10 myths about Emory's Faculty Staff Assistance Program

As the new year begins, many of us seek ways to work on self-improvement, whether that’s eating better, exercising more or simply finding more joy in life. It’s also a good time to focus on emotional well-being and mental health.

As a benefit to the faculty and staff of Emory University, the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) provides programs to support eligible employees and their family members with emotional/behavioral health services.

To better understand how FSAP works to provide these services, here are the facts debunking 10 common myths and misconceptions.

Myth 1: I can only use FSAP counseling services once in a calendar year.

As an Emory University benefits-eligible employee, you have access to FSAP whenever a new issue arises that disrupts your overall functioning and emotional well-being. You can utilize FSAP services as new concerns arise that require professional support.

Myth 2: After completing FSAP counseling services, I can keep seeing the same counselor for a fee.

When FSAP counseling services are completed, your clinician will provide community referrals if your specific situation warrants continued support. When your situation is better suited for long-term counseling with an external treatment provider, the FSAP professional will help you with referrals. FSAP clinicians do not accept any fees for their services, and all their services are free.

Myth 3: I am provided only six sessions for counseling services at FSAP.

When you engage FSAP for behavioral health services, you will complete a comprehensive assessment and up to eight subsequent sessions to resolve your presenting issues and concerns.

Myth 4: I can only access FSAP services Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

FSAP professionals are on call after hours and can be reached 24/7 during regular business days, on weekends and holidays. When contacting FSAP after regular business hours (i.e., from 5 p.m.-8 a.m.), please call 404-727-WELL (9355), and press “2” when prompted to reach the on-call clinician.

Myth 5: I will need to pay a copay when I utilize FSAP behavioral health services.

FSAP services are free of charge and serve as a benefit to university faculty and staff members. FSAP services are not connected to your medical benefits plan. In addition, FSAP services will never show up on an Explanation of Benefits (EOB) form or in your Emory Healthcare patient portal.

Myth 6: My FSAP record is connected to an HR file and is accessible by my supervisor.

FSAP services are strictly confidential. Your records are not connected to Human Resources. In fact, FSAP records are stored on a highly secure platform that is HIPAA compliant. Your information is not accessible by others.

Myth 7: I can only use FSAP if I work on the university campus.

All Emory University employees may utilize FSAP services no matter where their work location is (e.g., hospital, clinic, campus, Oxford College or other organizational settings).

Myth 8: FSAP only serves adults.

FSAP also provides services to benefits-eligible children, adolescents and young adults from ages 11-26. FSAP has licensed mental health professionals with expertise to work with individuals, couples, children, adolescents and young adults.

Myth 9: FSAP is only for me to utilize as the benefits-eligible employee in my household.

FSAP services are also available to benefits-eligible family members (e.g., legal spouses and dependent children ages 11-26).

Myth 10: FSAP can only help me with resources within the Emory University community.

FSAP can provide consultations and referrals for resources in both the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and the Emory University community. FSAP can also assist with case management referrals and resources when tough life challenges occur with food insecurity, housing needs, etc.

FSAP is a great resource to help rejuvenate your mind, spirit and attitude. Reach out to FSAP for support by calling 404-727-WELL (9355), emailing efsap@fsap.edu or by visiting the website at www.fsap.emory.edu.