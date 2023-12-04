Emory Healthcare Network and Peachtree Immediate Care continue collaboration, sign new long-term agreement

In 2016, Peachtree Immediate Care became a member of the Emory Healthcare Network, a clinically integrated network of employed and private-practice physicians focused on quality of services, enhanced care coordination and cost management. At that time, Peachtree Immediate Care had 16 locations in metro-Atlanta. Since then, the urgent care company has grown to over 50 locations across Atlanta and other nearby regions, and more locations are opening soon in underserved areas. Most recently, a new center opened in Lovejoy, a southern suburb of Atlanta.
“Peachtree Immediate Care’s expansion has increased access points for patients who may need care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries closer to home,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “By having a dedicated urgent care provider, we are able to offer patients more coordinated care and integration between our two organizations.”
Owned by CRH Healthcare, which is based in Atlanta, Peachtree Immediate Care offers urgent care services for a variety of injuries and illnesses, and also provides minor surgical procedures, stitches, physicals, behavioral health, and employer paid services like workers compensation injuries and drug screenings. Lab and digital X-ray capabilities are also located at each site. Patients can check-in online at peachtreemed.com prior to arriving or walk-in to a clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week to see a clinician.
“After seven successful years, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Emory Healthcare Network, and to continue growing our services and locations to meet the demands of more patients seeking urgent care,” says Bill Miller, CEO of CRH Healthcare. “Our care teams provide convenient, high-quality urgent care throughout all of our locations in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia.”
“Peachtree Immediate Care has been and continues to be a valued member of the Emory Healthcare Network -- offering patients timely urgent care, leaving emergency departments more available for patients with critical needs, and supporting our primary care physicians when they are not available during nights and weekends,” says Patrick Hammond, CEO of the Emory Healthcare Network.
Know Where to Go:
It can be confusing to know where to seek help when a family member or loved one is sick. Below are some guidelines to assist:
- Emergency care: For severe, life-threatening conditions. Call 911 or visit your nearest emergency department if someone is experiencing chest pain, symptoms of heart attack or stroke, seizures, head injury or loss of consciousness.
- Urgent care: For non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses or other health conditions that may need urgent attention. Urgent care clinics offer scheduled appointments or walk-ins seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Primary care: For routine doctor’s visits, including an annual physical exam, minor illnesses and/or injuries. Call your primary care office to schedule an appointment.
About Emory Healthcare Network:
The Emory Healthcare Network is a clinically integrated network providing access to coordinated patient- and family-centered care. With 11 hospitals, more than 250 provider locations and over 3,700 physicians in more than 70 specialties, the network delivers care through a full range of hospitals, clinics and local practices. The Emory Healthcare Network includes more than 500 primary care physicians and more than 50 Peachtree Immediate Care locations.
About CRH Healthcare:
CRH Healthcare (CRH), founded in 2012 and based in Atlanta, GA, is a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader that has grown through both acquisitions and de novo development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 C's"- being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent and Compliant. Over the last 11 years, the company has rapidly grown its clinic base from three to 85 clinics and now has operations under four brands in Georgia, Florida, Maryland and Alabama where they help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association.