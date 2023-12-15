On Dec. 8 and 9, Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Emory University School of Law celebrated the accomplishments of their students during winter graduation events. Emory School of Medicine held ceremonies for Physician Assistant (PA) and Anesthesiology Assistant (AA) program graduates on Dec. 15 and 16.

The School of Nursing hosted two ceremonies: the Winter Diploma, Pinning and Awards Ceremony for its pre-licensure Master of Science in Nursing (MN) and Distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (DABSN) graduates, and the Winter Diploma and Awards Ceremony for its post-licensure Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), post-graduate certificate, and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) students.

The nursing school graduated 164 pre-licensure students and 139 post-licensure students who will enter the nursing workforce for the first time, continue their nursing careers in leadership roles or another specialty, or begin another nursing degree program.

The School of Law hosted an intimate ceremony to honor students who have met the requirements to graduate. The event was followed by a reception for the graduates and their guests.

A total of 12 law students graduated, including those who will earn the Master of Laws (LLM), Juris Master (JM), Juris Doctor (JD) or Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) degree.

The School of Medicine PA and AA commencement ceremonies celebrated graduates who will go on to become critical members of health care teams at esteemed institutions across the country.

Fifty students graduated from the Physician Assistant Program, followed by graduates from the Anesthesiologist Assistant Program to wrap up December commencement festivities.

Photos by Jenni Girtman, Kennedy Gooden and Tom Smarch.