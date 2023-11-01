7 fun things to do at Emory in November

As the leaves begin to drop from trees around campus, make time to drop into some amazing events around Emory. Campus boasts plenty of athletic, cultural and community activities to enjoy this month.

1. Cheer on the Eagles and get Emory swag.

There are plenty of opportunities this November to head to the Woodruff PE Center Arena to cheer on the Eagles!

On Friday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., the top-10-ranked Emory volleyball team will celebrate senior night and take on Rhodes College. Before the game, join the tailgate at the Atlanta Pizza Truck with free pizza for the first 100 students, along with gameday T-shirts for the first 100 students in the match.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m., cheer on your women’s and men’s basketball teams at the home opener against Oglethorpe University. Be one of the first 100 students in the doors to receive an Emory Eagles sweatshirt and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

2. Celebrate Tibet Week and the Compassion Center’s 25th anniversary.

For the past 25 years, the Emory Compassion Center has focused on educating hearts and minds through a research-based approach. This year, the Silver Jubilee celebration will coincide with the Center’s recognition of Tibet Week, which recognizes the groundbreaking partnership between Emory University and Drepung Loseling Monastery. Join the festivities from Nov. 6-11 for a variety of captivating events. Some events require advance registration, so be sure to check online.

3. Visit the final Farmers Market of the season.

Stock up your pantry with local, sustainable goods at the last two Emory Farmers Markets of the season! Head to McDonough Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to shop from a variety of vendors who sell baked goods, coffee, jams, crepes, honey and many other delicious options.

4. Honor veterans at the 15th annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Join campus leadership, peers and other members of the Emory community for the Veterans Day Ceremony, happening on the Quadrangle on Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. to honor those who valiantly served in our nation’s armed forces.

Remarks will be given by President Gregory L. Fenves and Ravi Thadhani, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory. A keynote speech will be delivered by Major General Burke W. Whitman, United States Marine Corps, retired.

5. Enjoy live performances on the Oxford and Atlanta campuses.

Join the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta for a night of laughs and songs as they present Garrison Keillor in his solo show on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. in the Emerson Concert Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Keillor brings his varied experience as a novelist, columnist and radio show host to the performance.

On the Oxford campus, enjoy the Oxford Soul Collective Concert directed by Marvin McNeill, an associate professor in the music department at Oxford College. The concert will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Williams Hall Auditorium.

6. Apply for or renew your passport.

Plan to travel abroad soon? Need a new passport for documentation purposes? Emory faculty, staff and students can obtain or renew their passports on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Emory Card Office. Later in the month, the Oxford faculty, staff and students will have the opportunity to apply for or renew their passports on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Phi Gamma Hall.

This opportunity is sponsored by Atlanta Global Partnerships (AGP), a program through Emory’s Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives. With support from Georgia State University’s Passport Services, AGP is providing a one-stop shop for the Emory community to access passports.

7. Light up your fall with a homemade candle.

Looking for a way to transition from fall to winter scents at the end of the month? Join the candle making winter workshop in the Emory TechLab on Monday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. This event is open to all students, faculty and staff.