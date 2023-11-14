Impacting communities through Emory Cares Day

The 20th annual Emory Cares Day of Service was Saturday, Nov. 11 — and several hundred Emory students, alumni, faculty and staff and their families volunteered to spend the day helping others.

Locally, projects ranged from Lullwater Preserve clean-up and packing lunches for The Sandwich Project to filling boxes with school supplies and toys for children in a foster care program.

Volunteers beyond the Atlanta area helped with coal briquette donation and delivery service, planting tree bulbs, textile recycling and more. Each project addressed needs in that community.

Ongoing opportunities

The scope of Emory Cares now spans beyond the traditional single day of service to encourage volunteerism throughout the year. Mark your calendar for two additional service opportunities during the spring semester:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

National Volunteer Week: Sunday, April 21, ­to Saturday, April 27, 2024

Emory Cares projects also take place year-round through regional alumni networks. If you’re interested in organizing a project during another time of the year, please email regionalnetworks@emory.edu. Anyone who is unable to participate in Emory Cares projects can support Emory students through funds that fill specific needs, including the Student Hardship Fund.

About Emory Cares Day

Founded by Renelda Mack 83C, a former Emory Alumni Board president, the annual Emory Cares Day tradition is a partnership between the Emory Alumni Association and Volunteer Emory. Thousands of volunteers have participated in Emory Cares since it began in 2003.

Photos by Tammy Camfield, Alex Minovici, Kayleena Nguyen and submitted by volunteers.