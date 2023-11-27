End your semester with one of these holiday arts events

As the end of fall semester approaches and temperatures drop, the arts on Emory’s campuses are heating up with seasonal offerings. A myriad of concerts, theater and dance performances and other arts-related events can help fill the time before taking a holiday break.

Here are a few of the opportunities that students, staff, faculty and community members can enjoy during the next few weeks at Emory.

Gain a new perspective from an expert.

On the Oxford campus, hear from Ed Pavlic, distinguished research professor of English, African American studies and creative writing at the University of Georgia. Pavlic is also the editor of the James Baldwin Review and will be presenting “No Time to Rest: James Baldwin’s Many Lives” in Williams Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Catch a flick at Emory film and media events.

Emory Cinematheque, a series of film screenings with a different theme every semester, has focused on the films of legendary filmmaker David Lynch this fall. Screenings are free and take place Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. in White Hall, Room 208. The final screening of the series is “Inland Empire” on Nov. 29.

Take a leap with a dance performance.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, students in professor Sasikala Penumarthi’s Kuchipudi class will demonstrate and discuss this dance form from southern India in a free showing in the Schwartz Center’s Dance Studio.

The Oxford Dance Company also gives its final performance of the year on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Williams Hall.

Tune in to a concert.

The end of the semester means various opportunities to catch a final concert of 2023.

Following the Thanksgiving break, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Emory Big Band and Jazz Combos give their fall concert in Emerson Hall at 8 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Music Composition program presents its semesterly Composition Showcase in the Performing Arts Studio at 8 p.m. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The Emory Choirs are back with the beloved tradition of A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at Glenn Memorial Church. They will give three performances, one at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and two on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4 and 8 p.m. Purchase your tickets online.

The Oxford Holiday Concert also takes place Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in Williams Hall. Enjoy live renditions of your favorite holiday tunes and plenty of festive cheer. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the OxTheatre Box Office website.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, attend the Black Church, Black Music concert at Rust Chapel United Methodist Church. Led by Oxford College assistant professor Emorja Roberson, the concert starts at 3 p.m. and is part of the Wooden Floor series.

ECMSA continues the Cooke Noontime Series with the semester's last concert by pianist Ying Huang on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall. On Sunday, Dec. 10, ECMSA hosts Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music, part of their Family Series, in Ackerman Hall at 4 p.m.

Rounding out the concert season, the Schwartz Center hosts Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale in Emerson Concert Hall for three performances on Dec. 8, 9 and 10. The Friday and Saturday programs are at 8 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 4 p.m. Tickets for all events at Emerson Hall can be found on the Schwartz Center box office website. Livestream access is available for the Saturday concert.

Enter the Praise House one last time.

The Praise House Project is a public art installation and immersive digital experience created by artist Charmaine Minniefield honoring the African and African American traditions of the Praise House and Ring Shout. The installation opened in October and will remain on the grounds of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church through Friday, Dec. 15. The installation is open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment, which can be made via Calendly.